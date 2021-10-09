Metal Gear Solid PS5 remake: Release date, rumors & more

While franchise legend Hideo Kojima isn’t involved, it seems that the PS1 classic Metal Gear Solid could be the next in line for a next-gen makeover. With Sony acquiring MGS HD collection porters Bluepoint, the clues are beginning to signal what could be in store for long-time fans.

In a series of multiple studio acquisitions, PlayStation has been scouting the best of the best to join its roster of genre-bending creatives. Notably, their recent purchase of Bluepoint, known for working on the Demon’s Souls, Uncharted Collection, and Shadow of The Colossus HD ports, is an interesting sign for the future.

Not only have they brought over some of PlayStation’s most revered exclusives, but they also had the pleasure of working on the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection back in 2011.

With their resumé of work stacked with well-received remakes and ports, it makes sense that PlayStation would possibly enlist them to tackle the 1998 classic. Yet, acquiring Bluepoint isn’t the only key signal towards revisiting a remastered Shadow Moses.

Metal Gear Solid remake rumors

As per Video Games Chronicle, PlayStation is set to unveil a remake of a “big game” around Christmas, according to claims from a musician working on the game’s soundtrack. Éabha McMahon (performing under the name Ava), is an Irish singer who has been lending their talents towards Irish folk-inspired material on this unnamed project.

In any other circumstance, this might not mean much, but for Metal Gear Solid fans, the inclusion of McMahon’s presence suggests a far bigger clue. With Irish lyrics and vocals from artist Aoife Ní Fhearraigh, “The Best Is Yet To Come” was featured in the introduction for both Metal Gear Solid and its GameCube remake, The Twin Snakes.

Written and produced by Rika Muranaka, players can also hear the song in Metal Gear Solid 4 during the Shadow Moses part of the game.

Which MGS remake will come first?

Alongside the rumors of Metal Gear Solid receiving its next-gen iteration, developers Konami have been inspiring hope within fans as the stirrings of a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake have appeared. Chronologically, Snake Eater is set at the start of the Metal Gear franchise timeline and sees Big Boss (Naked Snake) take on the Soviets in a jungle setting.

Much like its predecessors, Snake Eater was praised for the same approach to innovative gameplay and stylistic presentation. While both games are due for a more official announcement, it is certainly exciting to anticipate which game will come first.

Revitalizing the original for a new generation

While other entries in the franchise such as Sons of Liberty, Peace Walker, and Snake Eater have been featured in Bluepoint’s HD collection, the absence of the PS1 installment has been felt for some time. Only available on the PlayStation 3 PSN store digitally or on GOG for PC players, the decision to leave Kojima’s original masterpiece behind is an odd one considering the critical acclaim it has been awarded.

With the power of consoles like the PlayStation 5, perhaps now the time is right for Metal Gear Solid to receive the best remake treatment it can get.

Hideo Kojima’s involvement with the project is uncertain too. After leaving Konami shortly after the release of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, Kojima has distanced himself from Konami with his own studio Kojima Productions. Making their debut with Death Stranding in 2019, Kojima has still made time to reflect on his experiences with the Metal Gear franchise.

It has been 20 years since MGS2… — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 9, 2021

There’s no telling if a potential release date is going to be announced anytime soon, but that’s not stopped fans from getting excited.

If things change, we’ll update this post with more.