Meet the Bonobo ape that was taught to play video games

Kanzi, a 42-year-old Bonobo has become a viral sensation after the ape has been taught how to play Minecraft by YouTuber ChrisDaCow.

Mojang’s iconic game has remained one of the biggest ever games for years, with millions of players around the world still playing the game year after year.

As the wildly successful game has continued to have updates, more and more passionate fans have carried on finding new ingenious ways of using the crafting game for the greater good.

The latest involves an ape by the name of Kanzi that has shocked the world by being taught how to play Minecraft at a US research facility.

YouTuber ChrisDaCow originally reached out to the Des Moines’ Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative inviting the Bonbobo to take part in the groundbreaking Minecraft project and the rest is history.

A video uploaded by the YouTuber shows how the ape starts by getting used to the game, using the use of arrows to point to loot that is on the ground. Later he reveals how he mind-blowingly advances to being able to tap on the center of a touchscreen to move forwards and touch the sides to turn and look around.

Kanzi makes unbelievable progress during the video and is constantly being rewarded with his favorite snacks of peanuts, grapes, and apples in order to positively reinforce his good actions.

According to Dr. Jared Taglialatela, he not only likes playing Minecraft, but the Bonobo even enjoys it more when people play with him, which is exactly what TommyInnit did without realizing it.

How did Kanzi react when YouTuber TommyInnit tried to play Minecraft with him?

Chris tricked Minecraft sensation TommyInnit into playing with the ape, who was left stunned after he had no idea he was in fact playing with a 42-year-old Bonobo.

Tommy reacted in his classic way of loudly saying profanities and ultimately expressing how surprised he was, praising the ape’s gameplay.

Although the new superstar ape has shocked the world with his abilities, he is still far from being as good as a human.

However, who knows after more practice Kanzi may soon be building his own creative worlds and be as addicted to mining Diamonds as the rest of us.

Minecraft is available now for Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and after adding official shaders to the game they have drastically improved the graphics.