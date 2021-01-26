Logo
Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake comes to life in Minecraft

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:37

by James Busby
bubsy200

Pokemon fans have wanted a Diamond and Pearl remake for a while now, but one fan has taken it upon themselves to create the beloved Sinnoh Region in Minecraft. 

While Pokemon trainers around the world continue to battle and trade their favorite critters in Sword & Shield, many players are hungry for their next big adventure. Of course, if leaks are to be believed, then we could be looking at a Diamond & Pearl remake. Rumblings surrounding the 2006 title have been cropping up online since last year, but The Pokemon Company has yet to announce anything. 

So far, the only news we have regarding a new game is that of Pokemon Snap. The silence surrounding the Sinnoh remakes has led to a few fans creating their own Diamond & Pearl remakes. After all, we previously got a glimpse of what the beloved title could look like using the Unreal Engine.

Since then, another Gen 4 fan has used the blocky world of Minecraft to faithfully recreate areas of Diamond & Pearl. 

Diamond & Pearl Minecraft remake 

Twinleaf Pokemon Diamond & Pearl
bubsy200
Minecraft’s blocky graphics really capture the original DS game’s pixel aesthetics.

Mojang’s world of Minecraft is endless and players have been creating amazing worlds since the title released. From gigantic floating kingdoms to vast island paradises, there is always something new to be created. However, Reddit user bubsy200 has recreated a number of early locations from Diamond & Pearl. 

The sleepy starting location of Twinleaf Town has been carefully recreated and features its very own Furfrou and Ralts. A quick walk through the quaint town leads right on over to the dense forest of Route 201. Everything from blocky trees, sections of tall grass, raised platforms, and Verity Lakefront can be seen here. 

While swarms of Starly and Bidoof don’t make an appearance, the wooded area is just oozing with charm. After running through Route 201, bubsy200 enters Sand Gem Town and enters Professor Rowan’s lab. The interior has been kitted out with Rowan’s scientific tools and studies, while the Pokemon Center and Pokemon Mart include everything a trainer could possibly need. 

Once bubsy200 has finished their tour of Sand Gem Town, they head over to Route 202 and begin making their way over to Jubilife City. The city’s towering buildings can just be seen through the trees and we’re given a great aerial perspective as the Minecraft player takes to the skies. 

The Sinnoh city is home to all kinds of useful amenities like the GTS, Trainer School, Pokétch Company, and the Jubilife TV Station. All of these buildings have been carefully recreated to match the original game. 

To make matters even better, this project is still ongoing and bubsy200 aims to upload a new video once new towns have been added. While official news surrounding the rumored new Diamond & Pearl remakes may be scarce, this fan creation proves has helped sate our hunger for the Sinnoh title. 

Minecraft mods

Pokecube AIO
Pokecube AIO
Pokecube AIO adds some Pokemon magic to your Minecraft world.

If you wish to have a go an recreating your own Diamond & Pearl remake, you can find all the mods bubsy200 used below: 

Make sure you follow @PokemonSwordNS and check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest news and game updates. 

Pokemon Go color swap Legendaries go viral, and for good reason

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:27

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Kyogre Groudon
The Pokemon Company

A creative Pokemon Go player’s color-swapped Shiny Legendary concepts have gone viral for being “way better” than the original versions.

What’s better than a Legendary Pokemon? A Shiny Legendary, of course. Getting your hands on either a Shiny or a Legendary is hard enough, but getting both together in one single Pokemon offers players the ultimate bragging rights.

However, not every Pokemon player is a fan of the Shiny variants of Legendaries, with some of the designs being a little underwhelming considering how insanely difficult they are to come across.

Well, one Pokemon fan has stepped in to try and fix that by creating color-swapped versions of some popular Legendary creatures that offer an alternative view of what their Shiny variations could (or should) look like.

Pokemon GO gameplay
Niantic
Kyogre and Groudon are two of the most popular Legendaries.

Color swapped Kyogre and Groudon go viral

Reddit user TerraRifting took to the Pokemon Go subreddit to share their concept of what Gen 3 Legendaries Kyogre and Groudon could look like if their Shiny variants adopted each other’s color schemes.

Rather than the purple hue that Shiny Kyogre has in the games, it appears here with a bright red gleam. Similarly, Groudon has been reimagined with a cool blue and red design, instead of the sickly green color its Shiny version has in the games.

Fans have responded overwhelmingly positively to the designs. The post has over 15,000 upvotes, and many have argued that this should have been what the Shiny versions of Kyogre and Groudon looked like in the actual game.

Colour Swapped Legendaries from pokemongo

 

“My heart always skips a beat when I see color swapped legendaries. Why can’t they be more like this? So much wasted potential,” wrote one Pokemon fan.

Another added: “This is how shinies should be, not just flip a coin to see if you want to make them purple or green.”

Kyogre and Groudon weren’t the only Legendary color swaps shared by TerraRifting. They also mocked up a Regirock and Regice color swap, which reimagined Regirock as silver and blue and Regice as brown and orange.

Colour Swapped Legendaries #2 from pokemongo

 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these Legendary redesigns went down well with Pokemon fans too, with one Reddit user asking: “Can pokemon hire you to make their shinies?”

TerraRifting promised that they would create more color-swapped Pokemon in the future, including Zekrom and Reshiram. Hopefully Game Freak and The Pokemon Company take note with future designs!