Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake comes to life in Minecraft

Pokemon fans have wanted a Diamond and Pearl remake for a while now, but one fan has taken it upon themselves to create the beloved Sinnoh Region in Minecraft.

While Pokemon trainers around the world continue to battle and trade their favorite critters in Sword & Shield, many players are hungry for their next big adventure. Of course, if leaks are to be believed, then we could be looking at a Diamond & Pearl remake. Rumblings surrounding the 2006 title have been cropping up online since last year, but The Pokemon Company has yet to announce anything.

So far, the only news we have regarding a new game is that of Pokemon Snap. The silence surrounding the Sinnoh remakes has led to a few fans creating their own Diamond & Pearl remakes. After all, we previously got a glimpse of what the beloved title could look like using the Unreal Engine.

Since then, another Gen 4 fan has used the blocky world of Minecraft to faithfully recreate areas of Diamond & Pearl.

Diamond & Pearl Minecraft remake

Mojang’s world of Minecraft is endless and players have been creating amazing worlds since the title released. From gigantic floating kingdoms to vast island paradises, there is always something new to be created. However, Reddit user bubsy200 has recreated a number of early locations from Diamond & Pearl.

The sleepy starting location of Twinleaf Town has been carefully recreated and features its very own Furfrou and Ralts. A quick walk through the quaint town leads right on over to the dense forest of Route 201. Everything from blocky trees, sections of tall grass, raised platforms, and Verity Lakefront can be seen here.

While swarms of Starly and Bidoof don’t make an appearance, the wooded area is just oozing with charm. After running through Route 201, bubsy200 enters Sand Gem Town and enters Professor Rowan’s lab. The interior has been kitted out with Rowan’s scientific tools and studies, while the Pokemon Center and Pokemon Mart include everything a trainer could possibly need.

Once bubsy200 has finished their tour of Sand Gem Town, they head over to Route 202 and begin making their way over to Jubilife City. The city’s towering buildings can just be seen through the trees and we’re given a great aerial perspective as the Minecraft player takes to the skies.

The Sinnoh city is home to all kinds of useful amenities like the GTS, Trainer School, Pokétch Company, and the Jubilife TV Station. All of these buildings have been carefully recreated to match the original game.

To make matters even better, this project is still ongoing and bubsy200 aims to upload a new video once new towns have been added. While official news surrounding the rumored new Diamond & Pearl remakes may be scarce, this fan creation proves has helped sate our hunger for the Sinnoh title.

Minecraft mods

If you wish to have a go an recreating your own Diamond & Pearl remake, you can find all the mods bubsy200 used below:

