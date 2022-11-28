Marvel’s Midnight Suns Lilith explained: Who is the Mother of Demons?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Who is Lilith in Marvel’s Midnight Suns? The latest title from Firaxis Games has plenty of heroes and villains to discover, so we’ve broken down what you need to know about the villainous Lilith.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, coming from XCOM devs Firaxis Games, brings forth a unique experience for comic book fans.

Using tactical turn-based gameplay, players can dive into an excellent roster of Marvel characters including the likes of Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Doctor Strange. They’ll be teamed up to thwart a cosmic threat known as Lilith, who is out to decimate the Marvel universe once and for all.

With so much lore to gather in Midnight Suns, we’ve made it easier to learn all the key details about this game’s mysterious villain.

Who is Lilith in Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

Lilith is the primary antagonist in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, with her backstory originating in the 1600s. Back in this time period Lilith was happily married and had a child before a deadly plague swept through her village.

Witnessing her husband succumb to illness, Lilith harnessed magic from the Darkhold aka the Book of the Damned – recently seen in the MCU’s Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness.

Though Lilith was successful in saving her child, their relationship would drastically change, as they would later become The Hunter – an original playable character concocted by the devs.

A decedent of the Elder Gods, Lilith was formerly a warrior of light for a race known as The Blood. Her battles would see her fight alongside allies such as the Caretaker, before selling her soul to the Elder God Chthon as she fell down a corrupted path.

With her dastardly army, the Lilin, she is prepared to wage war on humanity as part of the Salem Witch Trials.

Following her first defeat at the hands of the Midnight Suns, Lilith’s body is entombed for centuries – until Hydra uncovers her remains, using Hydra technology and the Darkhold to resurrect her once more. How foolish of them.

And there you have it, now you know everything you need to know about Lilith’s tragic backstory. Be sure to check out our other Midnight Suns guides:

