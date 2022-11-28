Marvel’s Midnight Suns superheroes: All playable characters and confirmed DLC

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will feature an impressive array of Marvel superheroes and anti-heroes joining forces to battle a common foe. Here are all the confirmed playable characters in the base game and who’s coming via DLC.
Marvel Comics fans will know that the Midnight Suns are an offshoot of the Avengers featuring mostly supernatural superheroes taking on a variety of supernatural enemies. The team features an ever-evolving roster of Avengers, Defenders, X-Men, The Runaways and more, with the heroes – and anti-heroes – often dealing with threats and subject matter that is considerably darker than anything the regular Avengers have to deal with.
The game will feature a new hero known as ‘The Hunter’ joining the Midnight Suns in a tactical role-playing adventure where they’ll get to fight alongside a variety of other Marvel Heroes. The game will play a lot like XCOM but in the Marvel universe.
Every confirmed character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Unlike the comics, this iteration of the Midnight Suns will see lots of different Marvel heroes join the roster as the team will be up against a powerful foe; Lilith, the Mother of Demons.
Here’s every playable Marvel superhero confirmed so far for day one:
- The Hunter
- Iron Man
- Captain America
- Wolverine
- Spider-Man
- Scarlet Witch
- Doctor Strange
- Captain Marvel
- Ghost Rider
- Magik
- Nico Minor
- Blade
The following superheroes (and antiheroes) have been confirmed as DLC with the season pass:
- Deadpool
- Morbius
- Storm
- Venom
The Hulk has also been seen in the promotional materials in his demonic form.
Villains appearing in Midnight Suns
While they’ve not been confirmed as playable, the following villains will appear in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:
- Lilith
- Crossbones
- HYDRA
- Chthon
- Sabretooth
More superheroes, anti-heroes, and supervillains are likely to be added to the roster in time. When they are, we’ll be sure to update them here so you know exactly who’s included.
