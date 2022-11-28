Marvel’s Midnight Suns superheroes: All playable characters and confirmed DLC

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will feature an impressive array of Marvel superheroes and anti-heroes joining forces to battle a common foe. Here are all the confirmed playable characters in the base game and who’s coming via DLC.

Marvel Comics fans will know that the Midnight Suns are an offshoot of the Avengers featuring mostly supernatural superheroes taking on a variety of supernatural enemies. The team features an ever-evolving roster of Avengers, Defenders, X-Men, The Runaways and more, with the heroes – and anti-heroes – often dealing with threats and subject matter that is considerably darker than anything the regular Avengers have to deal with.

The game will feature a new hero known as ‘The Hunter’ joining the Midnight Suns in a tactical role-playing adventure where they’ll get to fight alongside a variety of other Marvel Heroes. The game will play a lot like XCOM but in the Marvel universe.

Firaxis Blade will team up with various Avengers and X-Men in Midnight Suns.

Every confirmed character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Unlike the comics, this iteration of the Midnight Suns will see lots of different Marvel heroes join the roster as the team will be up against a powerful foe; Lilith, the Mother of Demons.

Here’s every playable Marvel superhero confirmed so far for day one:

The Hunter

Iron Man

Captain America

Wolverine

Spider-Man

Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange

Captain Marvel

Ghost Rider

Magik

Nico Minor

Blade

The following superheroes (and antiheroes) have been confirmed as DLC with the season pass:

Deadpool

Morbius

Storm

Venom

The Hulk has also been seen in the promotional materials in his demonic form.

Firaxis Hulk is also in Midnight Suns – and he’s been given a demonic upgrade.

Villains appearing in Midnight Suns

While they’ve not been confirmed as playable, the following villains will appear in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:

Lilith

Crossbones

HYDRA

Chthon

Sabretooth

More superheroes, anti-heroes, and supervillains are likely to be added to the roster in time. When they are, we’ll be sure to update them here so you know exactly who’s included.

