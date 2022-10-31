Marvel Snap Halloween event: Rewards, decorations, dates, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Marvel Snap’s very first Halloween event is now live for all to enjoy but you’d miss the entire thing if you didn’t know where to look. From how to access the new feature to the rewards on offer, here’s all there is to know.

Getting in the spooky spirit right on time, Marvel Snap now has its very own Halloween celebration live for players to enjoy in-game. However, if you’re just playing the game normally, there’s a good chance you might miss it altogether.

Hidden away from the homepage is a special feature that takes you to this Halloween screen. From here, a number of decorations can be unlocked in order to access a limited-time reward.

So before it disappears, here’s a quick rundown on all there is to know about the Halloween event in Marvel Snap.

The first-of-its-kind Halloween event in Marvel Snap went live globally on Friday, October 28 and it’s all set to wind down on Monday, November 7 at 8PM PT.

This gives players just over a week to grind through the unique challenges and claim the rewards on offer.

Marvel Snap Halloween event: Unlocking decorations

When it comes to engaging with this unique event, your job is to unlock four distinct Halloween decorations. There’s a pumpkin head, a bat, a tombstone, and Morbius himself. In order to claim them, you have to complete a range of missions.

Marvel / Second Dinner The first Halloween event in Marvel Snap has players collecting treats through in-game missions.

From playing decks with certain (spooky) cards, to amassing 200 cubes, these missions are your key to earning Halloween treats. These treats can then be traded in for the decorations mentioned above. Collecting all four grants access to the one-off Credit bonus.

Rewards in Marvel Snap’s Halloween event

While there’s nothing too noteworthy on offer this year, Marvel Snap players can get their hands on an extra 100 Credits just for engaging with this Halloween event. If you’re grinding the game daily already, there’s no harm focusing on these missions for a bonus supply of Credits.

That’s all there is to it for now but since the event still has a few days left, we’ll be sure to keep you posted if any further changes appear in the near future.