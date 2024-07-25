Marvel Rivals Storm guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Storm can be one of Marvel Rivals’ most versatile characters in the Duelist role. Here’s how to harness her power.

If you’re getting stuck into the Marvel Rivals closed beta, you’ll likely want to give every character a shot. Whether you’re grinding Galacta’s Quest or just trying to decide on a main for the full launch of the game.

If you’re keen on the DPS role for your team, you’ll probably take a shine to one of the game’s Duelists. Storm uses the power of wind and lightning to make life for your opponents hell. She can fly freely around the battlefield and blast your enemies with powerful attacks while buffing your teammates with movement speed and damage increases.

Here’s everything you need to know about Storm’s weapons and abilities in Marvel Rivals, as well as some tips on how to play her.

NetEase Storm’s buffs are really useful in big brawls.

Storm’s Weapons in Marvel Rivals

Unlike some characters in Marvel Rivals, Storm doesn’t really carry a weapon. Her primary and secondary attacks are actually manifestations of her elemental powers. Those attacks are:

Wind Blade

Launch forward piercing Wind Blades

Bolt Rush

Hurl a lightning bolt forward

Storm’s abilities in Marvel Rivals

Storm is a ranged attacker and her playstyle primarily revolves around dealing damage from a distance while offering the occasional buff to teammates. Her abilities reflect that.

Abilities

Goddess Boost

Storm channels the power of the weather to empower her. Tornado grants a movement boost, while Thunder grants a boost to damage and summons lightning to inflict passive damage to enemies.

Weather Control

Storm switches the weather to empower allies. Tornado grants a movement boost, while Thunder grants a boost to damage.

Ultimate

Omega Hurricane

Storm transforms into a hurricane that draws nearby enemies inside and deals damage.

Tips to play Storm in Marvel Rivals

Storm’s ability to hover above the arena offers fantastic verticality and mobility but the trade-off is that she can be easily sniped by ranged attacks. Having good situational awareness of enemy positions will keep you alive and safe from these.

That doesn’t mean you should be afraid to get airborne, just be careful when you do. Storm’s best utility in combat comes from ambushing foes from above after buffing her own attacks with the Goddess Boost.

Where she really shines is as a coordinating force that knows when to buff your teammates with Weather Control. When you’re ready to push, offer the speed boost to close in before switching to the damage boost once your team is on top of your opponents.

Storm’s Ultimate Omega Hurricane is a great tool for crowd control and can force enemies into a tight group for your teammates to pick off. This is also a good time to give your team a damage boost for quick kills.

NetEase If you find you like Playing Storm, her 97 skin is a must-have.

That’s pretty much everything you need to know about how to play Storm in Marvel Rivals.

If you’re looking to take command of a different Duelest in the game, we also have guides for Black Panther and Magik.