Marvel Rivals Magik guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta has arrived, so here is everything you need to know about one of the game’s Duelists, Magik.

As a Duelist, your job in the team is to deal damage and finish off enemies, and one of the more unique Duelists in the roster is Magik.

Wielding a massive flaming sword, she thrives off close-quarters combat with a kit that lets you get up and personalise with enemies.

So here is everything you need to know about Magik’s abilities and some tips on how to play her.

Magik’s weapons in Marvel Rivals

Magik’s weapon is her Soulsword, which allows you to do two different attacks. The primary fire will be a melee, and the secondary will be a ranged attack.

Weapons

Soulsword

Slash forward with Soulsword

Magik Slash

Strike forward with an air slash

Magik’s abilities in Marvel Rivals

As is obvious from her massive Soulsword, Magik likes to play up close, with a kit that is practically begging to get close to enemies, as she has limited ranged options.

Passive

Limbo’s Might

Convert damage inflicted on enemies into Bonus Health to herself

Abilities

Stepping Discs

Jump through a Stepping Disc, teleporting a short distance in the direction of movement [Left click]: Spin while swinging the Soulsword after exiting a Stepping Disc [Right click]: Summon a Limbo demon that attacks enemies after exiting a Stepping Disc



Umbral Incursion

Dash forward and launch an enemy upward

Ultimate

Darkchild

Transform into Darkchild, gaining enhancements to all her abilities

NetEase Magik’s ultimate will turn her into Darkchild

Tips to play Magik in Marvel Rivals

When playing Magik, you cannot be scared. Even if it feels like you’re inting, you have to play up close to enemies or else you won’t be able to do anything as her kit is very dependent this playstyle.

Luckily, if you are caught in a tricky position, Magik does have enough escape options in her Stepping Discs and Umbral Incursion to get out of a misplay, however, be aware they are not a sure-fire escape.

Luckily, if you are up close to an enemy, you should be beefy enough thanks to your passive to tank some damage while you kill off an opponent, but that is dependent on how much damage you’re dealing.

Good positioning is key to playing Magik well, so make sure you are not engaging the enemy team completely alone. It’s best for you to be the one to engage in the fight, with your team following suit.

Also, remember, when exiting Stepping Discs, you will be given the option to deal a close-ranged AOE damage or summon a Limbo demon that will deal damage for you, so make sure you are using it whenever you are engaging with an enemy.

The glaring weakness in her kit is against long-ranged characters, like Luna Snow and Hela, as they can easily whittle you down from afar, so be aware of your matchups.