Marvel Rivals Black Panther guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Black Panther can rip and tear opponents to shreds in Marvel Rivals with his devastating Vibranium Claws. Here’s how the Wakandan King plays in the new hero shooter and how you can master his kit in no time.

With Marvel Rivals’ Closed Beta now in the spotlight, thousands of players are getting hands-on with the new hero shooter for the first time. As one of the most popular heroes in the MCU era, Black Panther is sure to be a common pick as fans get familiar with the game.

Article continues after ad

While not the strongest character by any stretch, this Duelist can still shift momentum in your team’s favor with the right approach. With an up close and personal playstyle, you can be tearing through lobbies one after another.

Here’s the full rundown on how Black Panther works in Marvel Rivals and how you can make the most of this close-range hero.

Article continues after ad

NetEase Black Panther might be one of the weaker Duelists in Marvel Rivals, but he can still pack a punch in the right situation.

Black Panther weapons in Marvel Rivals

Weapon

Vibranium Claws

Slice Vibranium Claws forward

Black Panther abilities in Marvel Rivals

Black Panther serves as a close-range beast in Marvel Rivals. Your entire goal is to get within melee range and deal lethal damage before dashing back out of the firefight.

Article continues after ad

Passive

Panther’s Cunning

Deal higher damage when at low health

Abilities

Sprint Rend

Lunge forward and deal damage to enemies. Hitting an enemy afflicted with a Vibranium Mark produces bonus health and refreshes the ability

Spear Toss

Toss a Vibranium Spear forward, creating a Vibranium forcefield and attaching a Vibranium mark to enemies in a radius

Spinning Kick

Spiral forward and attach a Vibranium Mark to hit enemies

Subtle Step

Press and hold [Jump] to run up a wall. You can press [Jump] again to detach and jump off a wall.

Ultimate

Bast’s Descent

Summon Bast, pouncing forward, dealing damage, and attaching a Vibranium Mark to hit enemies while refreshing Sprint Rend

NetEase Mobility is key when dropping into a match as Black Panther.

Tips to play Black Panther in Marvel Rivals

As Black Panther is only good when up close, your top priority should be remaining agile. You’ll want to leap into a teamfight, deal damage at melee range, then make your way out before things go south.

With a passive that rewards lower health, you can try to stick it out for a little while, just remember Black Panther has no ranged prowess whatsoever. So you’ll want to leave most teamfights a little early to ensure you get to safety.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, while Black Panther’s Ultimate isn’t all that great on paper, you will want to prioritize targets with those Vibranium Marks attached. Play around this just right and you’re able to chain together Sprint Rends, lunging from one opponent to the next and dealing some hefty damage in the process.