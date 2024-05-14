Marvel Rivals Groot guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

We are Groot and we’ve got the full rundown on how to get the most out of the beloved wooden here in Marvel Rivals. From an overview of Groot’s abilities to some handy tips, here’s what you need to know.

The very first build of Marvel Rivals is now live as eager fans get their first taste through the Closed Alpha test. While it’s early days yet, with plenty more characters set to join the roster, some early frontrunners are already emerging as fan favorites in the new hero shooter.

One such iconic character is none other than Groot. While a hero of few words, there’s no mistaking Groot’s presence on the battlefield thanks to an AoE-focused kit that only gets better the more you synergize with your allies.

So if you’re jumping into Marvel Rivals and looking to climb the ranks as Groot, we’ve got you covered with all there is to know.

Groot’s weapon in Marvel Rivals

While Groot doesn’t carry a physical weapon into battle per se, the hero still deals plenty of damage through his natural attacks.

First comes the Vine Strike, an ordinary attack great for mid-range chip damage, then the Spore Bomb secondary fire, an explosive projectile that deals damage in a wider radius. Be sure to mix both of these together to punish enemies clumped together.

Primary: Vine Strike

Launch vines to attack enemies

Secondary: Spore Bomb

Throw an explosive Spore Bomb that splits into multiple small explosive spores.

Groot is a hero you want to base the rest of your team around in Marvel Rivals.

Groot’s abilities in Marvel Rivals

As a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals, effectively a Tank with lots of health and plenty of ways to sustain throughout a fight, Groot is a hero your team should be playing around. As a number of abilities focus on changing the map, grouping enemies together, and dealing damage in concentrated areas, the more you’re able to communicate with your squad and capitalize on key moments, the better your odds of success.

Abilities

Flora Colossus (Passive)

Wooden walls near Groot will Awaken, activating an extra effect.

Ironwood Wall

Target a location and grow an Ironwood Wall. When Awakened, it grants Bonus Health to Groot when nearby enemies take damage.

Thornlash Wall

Target a location and grow a Thornlass Wall. When Awakened, it strikes nearby enemies attacked by Groot and his allies.

Ultimate

Strangling Prison

Fire a massive vine cluster that pulls nearby enemies to its center and imprisons them.

NetEase / Marvel Groot’s full kit in Marvel Rivals

Tips to play Groot in Marvel Rivals

When it comes to individual play as Groot, it’s worth bearing in mind his regular attacks are quite limited in range. You’re not going to be dealing chip damage from too far away, so your positioning in any given team fight is crucial. Try to get in close enough to attack while not getting yourself too far in as to be swarmed.

Next, it’s also vital to remember much of Groot’s kit revolves around AoE damage. Thus, your aim isn’t necessarily the most important thing, but rather when and where you’re choosing to launch attacks like your Spore Bomb, for instance.

It’s well worth considering your overall team composition when picking Groot as well. Given the Friendly Shooter team-up ability, having Rocket Raccoon on your squad can catch your enemies by surprise and make you a force to be reckoned with.