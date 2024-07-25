Marvel Rivals Magneto guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Marvel Rival’s Closed Beta is now live, and there are a lot of characters in the game’s roster, one of them being Magneto. So here is everything you need to know about the Vanguard.

When it comes to team compositions, Vanguard is one of the most important roles as they are in charge of setting your team’s tempo and controlling space.

When it comes to beefy Vanguards, Magneto is one of the toughest. He’s a fantastic character who can make his own plays but also benefit your team greatly.

Article continues after ad

So, here is everything you need to know about Magneto’s abilities and some tips to play him.

Magneto weapons in Marvel Rivals

Weapons

Iron Volley

Fire a volley of magnetic orbs forward

Mag-Cannon

Convert the iron rings on Magneto’s back into a Mag-Cannon and launch a metallic mass forward. Higher stacks of rings increase damage, and full stacks knock back enemies

Magneto abilities in Marvel Rivals

Being a bullet sponge is not exactly what you’d want from every Vanguard, but if Magneto has one specialty, it’s being that. If you manage your cooldowns properly, you should have enough shields to absorb all incoming damage.

Article continues after ad

Passive

Magnetic Descent

Hold [space] to fall slowly

Abilities

Metallic Curtain

Change the magnetic field around to form a metallic curtain, blocking all flying projectiles

Metal Bulwark

Conjure a metal shield around a chosen ally. Damage taken will transform into rings on Magneto’s back

Iron Bulwark

Conjure an iron shield around himself. Damage taken will transform into rings on Magneto’s back

Ultimate

Meteor M

Alter the magnetic field, drawing in all projectiles and materials to forge a massive iron meteor. Throw it to unleash devastating damage upon the impact area

NetEase Magneto will fly into the sky when using Meteor M

Tips to play Magneto in Marvel Rivals

To play Magneto efficiently, you want to be a damage sponge to an extent. Because your Bulwarks help stack iron rings to get your secondary fire ready, it’s always best to put them on allies that are diving in and engaging in a fight.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, although Metallic Curtain doesn’t last for a long time, it should be enough for you and your team to take space. Since there is no shield health, you can walk up without any fear that it will break on you.

Since Mag-Cannon is not on a cooldown, only being down when you don’t have any iron rings, try to use it as much as possible when it’s on a full charge. It’s a great ability to knock back an enemy and burst them down.

Article continues after ad

His ultimate, Meteor M, is a great engagement tool it deals a lot of damage instantly which should give you a good upper hand in a team fight. Since you can descend slowly, make sure you are using it to fly down to a favorable position after using your ult.

Article continues after ad

Another reminder is that Magneto excels in close to medium range, so don’t expect to be able to do much when it comes to long-range fights.