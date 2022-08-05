Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks leaked by dataminers

Wave three of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks have reportedly leaked as a datamine has been able to uncover Nintendo’s plans for future circuits for the game.

While hopes for a Mario Kart 9 now seem to be a long way off, for the time being, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is being pumped full of new content to keep fans engaged with the product.

Fans already benefitted from the first wave of extra DLC tracks for Mario Kart 8 back in March and the second wave has just recently dropped.

The new track smell has barely had time to settle and a datamine is already giving fans a tasty sneak peek at the third wave’s tracks and what to expect.

Mario Kart 8 wave three tracks leaked

Twitter user OatmealDome said that “Nintendo accidentally left many music preview files in the version 2.1.0 update, allowing us to identify multiple unreleased courses!” and provided the evidence to back up this statement.

Along with Twitter users recordreader, BLBambooMK2, and FishGuy6564, the dataminers were able to uncover a list of potential tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the future:

London Loop (Tour)

(Tour) Peach Gardens (DS)

(DS) Boo Lake / Broken Pier (GBA)

/ (GBA) Alpine Pass (3DS)

(3DS) Berlin Byways (Tour)

(Tour) Waluigi Stadium / Wario Colleseum (GCN)

(GCN) Merry Mountains (?)

(?) Rainbow Road (3DS)

(3DS) Amsterdam Drift (Tour)

(Tour) Singapore Speedway (Tour)

(Tour) Los Angeles Laps (Tour)

(Tour) Sunset Wilds (GBA)

(GBA) Bangkok Rush (Tour)

(Tour) Vancouver Velocity (Tour)

(Tour) Maple Treeway (Wii)

There are still a few that the dataminers were unable to decipher, but if this list is accurate, then they will likely be revealed soon.

The user explained that the reason they were able to deduce the tracks was that after the update was implemented some music files were left over.

“Unfortunately for Nintendo, while they deleted the full songs of unreleased courses from the ROM, they accidentally left some of the prefetch files. (They’re stored in a separate place.) It’s possible to identify several courses just based on the first ~1s of their music!” they said.

As usual with any leak, take this reported news with a pinch of salt, but it’s interesting to see what could be in the pipeline and it appears that Mario Kart fans are in for some good content.