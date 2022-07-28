Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s second wave of DLC tracks revealed: All Booster Course Pass tracks

Daniel Megarry . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Sky-High Sundae.

Following on from the first wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive on August 4, 2022.

It features two cups – Turnip Cup and Propeller Cup – with eight courses including two taken from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. There’s also a brand new track known as Sky-High Sundae.

Here are all of the tracks featured in Booster Course Pass Wave 2:

New York Minute (Mobile)

Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

Kalimari Desert (N64)

Waluigi Pinball (DS)

Sydney Sprint (Mobile)

Snow Land (GBA)

Mushroom Gorge (Wii)

Sky-High Sundae (New)

Anyone who has purchased the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will automatically get these new courses when they’re released at the start of August.

Nintendo also released a trailer showing off the new tracks, which you can watch below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 and will eventually include six waves released before the end of 2023, with a total of 48 tracks being added to double the existing lineup.

The first wave, which was released in March this year, featured the courses Paris Promenade, Toad Circuit, Choco Mountain, Coconut Mall, Tokyo Blur, Shroom Ridge, Sky Garden, and Ninja Hideaway.

It’s unclear when Wave 3 will be released – or which courses will be included – but based on the gap between Wave 1 and Wave 2, it seems like Wave 3 could arrive in either December 2022 or January 2023.

