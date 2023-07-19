Mario Kart 8 Deluxe player discovers game-changing shortcut on new track

A Mario Kart player just changed the game with the discovery of a brand-new shortcut on the recently released Athens Dash track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

This shortcut was found in the Booster Course Pass: Wave 5 DLC, which was released on July 12, introducing eight new tracks and four new characters to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch.

The latest expansion notably brought Athens Dash from Mario Kart Tour into the mix, alongside other fan favorites like Daisy Cruiser from the Nintendo GameCube, Moonview Highway from Wii, and the brand-new Squeaky Clean Sprint.

However, Athens Dash is currently stealing the spotlight due to a Reddit post by a user named ‘BrakkIsBack.’ This player posted a video revealing a unique shortcut that may potentially alter the World Record line on the Athens Dash track.

BrakkIsBack, in their post, commented on their discovery: “As far as I know, I’m the first to discover this cut, so I officially name it the ‘wacko boingo’ (Mario Kart edition),” referencing the well-known Zelda glitch.

The player also offered a detailed explanation of how to perform the shortcut, which involves using a mushroom power-up at a specific point to jump over a wall. They also warned fellow racers to avoid going off-road beside the ramp, as it is an out-of-bounds zone.

Reaction from the Mario Kart community has been overwhelmingly positive, with many gamers praising the discovery and expressing enthusiasm about experimenting with this new shortcut. One user praised the number of unique shortcuts in the newly-released track, saying, “Athen’s Dash on its way to becoming the favorite speedrunners course.”

In response to a query on whether the shortcut could work on 150cc, BrakkIsBack responded, “After doing some digging, it turns out you can actually do it shroomless on both 150 and 200! The approach is slightly different, but it is possible.”

Another player pointed out an additional shortcut on the same track, further fueling excitement within the community.

It seems Athens Dash is quickly becoming a favorite among players for its shortcuts and speedrun potential.

With Mario Kart players around the globe trying to master these new techniques, we can only expect more surprises in the near future.