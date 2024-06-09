Hollow Knight Silksong fans get bad news from insider ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

The wait for Hollow Knight Silksong continues, with a heartbreaking update following Summer Games Fest.

Hollow Knight fans have waited for the follow-up to the smash hit Metroidvania for years. However, developer Team Cherry has kept details close to its chest regarding when to expect the sequel.

The upcoming Xbox Games showcase has the potential to be a grand finale to what has been considered a weak Summer Game Fest weekend. As an insider has suggested, however, it is unfortunately not set to feature Hollow Knight Silksong.

Jason Schreier, a reporter at Bloomberg and co-host of the Triple Click Podcast, is boots on the ground at Summer Game Fest and its surrounding events.

He replied in a Reddit thread about supposedly leaked announcements at the June 2024 Xbox Games Showcase. Unfortunately, what he has to share isn’t good news for Hollow Knight fans.

A hopeful fan asks, “Is this speculation, or did you hear something that changed your mind?” Schreier replies, confirming the latter: “I heard something that changed my mind.” Adding a disappointing sentiment to the comment section that was felt heavily by fans.

Team Cherry

A suspecting fan questions the validity of Schreier’s claim: “You’re speculating, right? Is that not a baseless claim unless you have some sort of information to back it up? This is a “trust me” kind of bait.” Whether doubting or holding out hope, it’s a good idea not to take online information at face value.

Before fans return to wallowing in the nigh-never-ending development of Silksong, a Nintendo Direct has been confirmed for June, leading to speculation that a Hollow Knight presentation could be heading there instead.

We’ll find out soon enough if Hollow Knight Silksong appears at tonight’s Xbox Showcase as it goes live at 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM ET/6:00 PM BST.