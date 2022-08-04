Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2.1.0 patch notes: Booster Course Wave 2, weight changes, more

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s 2.1.0 patch is here, bringing with it two new cups, eight new tracks, and various general gameplay tweaks and fixes.

Mario Kart fans received quite the surprise in March of 2022 after Nintendo announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would be getting new DLC after five years.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass Wave 1 got things off to a solid start with some great retro tracks and Mario Kart Tour tracks spicing things up.

Now, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s 2.1.0 patch brings Booster Course Wave 2, along with adjustments to character weight, and other gameplay tweaks.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2.1.0 biggest changes

Nintendo Waluigi Pinball is one of the many returning tracks in the Booster Course Pass Wave 2.

First and foremost, the 2.1.0 patch brings with it Booster Course Wave 2, which includes two new cups and eight tracks.

The Turnip Cup hosts Tour New York Minute, SNES Mario Circuit 3, N64 Kalimari Desert, and DS Waluigi Pinball.

The Propeller Cup brings Tour Sydney Sprint, GBA Snow Land, Wii Mushroom Gorge, and the brand new course Sky-High Sundae.

As for general gameplay tweaks, character weight was adjusted so that the distance a vehicle is thrown upon getting hit with an item was changed depending on the weight stat.

Full patch notes

Readers can find the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2.1.0 patch notes below:

Support for DLC

Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 2 (two cups and eight courses).

General

Increased the number of ghosts you can download from 16 to 32.

Adjusted the extent to which a vehicle is thrown, depending on its weight.

Further shortened the time it takes for item boxes to regenerate after another player takes them.

Shortened the time it takes for one player to be able to pick up a coin that another player has dropped.

Made it so that it is easier to face the way forward in mid-air when using Smart Steering.

The cars that the Shy Guys are riding in in Wii Coconut Mall now move from time to time in all modes other than the Time Trial mode.

Fixed Issues