Manor Lords: How to best manage resources

Resources in Manor Lords are in abundance but managing and utilizing them properly is the key to success in building a great region. Here are some handy tips on managing resources efficiently in Manor Lords.

Building your dream city or town is hard, but managing its resources can be even harder if not done right. In Manor Lords, various types of resources feature, some of which are affected due to different weather conditions, while others are susceptible to getting stolen by bandits.

You must have the right buildings at your disposal to not miss out on any resources as not everything will be easily available throughout the year. Thanks to a realistic and detailed resource management system, you optimally sort your inventory in multiple ways.

All resources in Manor Lords

There are 10 types of resources available in Manor Lords, and here are all of them:

Commodities

Construction

Crafting materials

Crops

Food

Fuel

Influence

Military

Regional Wealth

Treasury

Now let’s take a look at how you can effectively manage them.

Best ways to manage resources in Manor Lords

Move people around to keep work flowing

Don’t hesitate to pull people out of places to prioritize other necessary constructions in your region. No matter what region you’ve received, it will have seasonal resources. Let’s say your region is rich in Berries, which grow during Spring (between March and May), so allotting a couple of families during that time of the year will be enough to fill up Granaries and Storehouses with enough food for the rest of the year.

When you’ve enough food in store, make sure to shift workers to collect other resources like mining stones, hunting wildlife for meat, or assign them to Woodcutter’s Lodge to keep the Firewood supply flowing.

Slavic Magic Growing your population and keeping them happy is vital in Manor Lords

Upgrade Storehouses and Granaries to higher levels

During the early game, each Storehouse and Granary will come with 250 and 500 storage space which is absolutely not ideal. When you have enough Timber in your collection, consider sparing a few to upgrade these buildings.

The generic storage will increase significantly (2,500 for both the Storehouse and Granary), allowing you to store enough food and non-food resources for a long time.

Start building a military to keep bandits at bay

Bandits are a nuisance in Manor Lords as they will often steal resources like berries and meat that your families had to work hard to collect. As you start making money by trading or selling surplus food or other resources, you must start investing some of them to build a military unit for your region.

A military unit will fight these bandits and prevent them from stealing your precious resources.

Create and grow trade routes

Creating and growing trade routes will help you gain more Regional Wealth, which is essential for further development of your Manor. You can start off with surplus food items from your town's storage, trade them for other items, or simply make more money in return.

The more trade routes you develop, the better connections you’ll have with other regions, which can be a key to expanding your territories further.

Burgage plots and Markets go hand in hand

While Markets should be present at the heart of your city, build Burgage Plots right around them to meet adequate supply and demand. This will ensure the best availability of goods and faster upgrades.

As the game says, this creates a ‘cascading effect’ where buildings located on the outskirts will have a harder time with upgrades, compared to buildings that are right beside the Markets.

Start with smaller farms and upgrade later

Once you have over 50% Approval and more families start coming in to reside in your town, start investing in building farms. However, starting out small will be ideal as a large farm will require multiple resources to plow and harvest crops.

Multiple families on one job will consume resources and create an imbalance, while other departments in your town will get neglected. This includes trade, construction, and more.

Make an optimal road structure

A great and optimal road structure will automatically increase the efficiency of your Manor. Although they can travel off-road, well-connected roads will ensure smoother trade and dealings within the city.

Manor Lords mimicking the medieval era of humanity means you must put extra effort into building the ideal road structure. Remember, time is key, and citizens requiring the least time to receive and deliver goods and resources is the ideal representation of a well-planned Manor.

