Gaming

How to start trading in Manor Lords & make money fast

Sourav Banik
an image of trading in Manor LordsHooded Horse

Trading is an important part of life in the medieval strategy builder, Manor Lords, and here’s how you can start exchanging items to make money fast.

Once you start building your town in Manor Lords, you’ll come to a point when resources will run short or you simply don’t have enough. Under these circumstances, trading plays a major role in fulfilling those needs and replenishing stock.

Trading in Manor Lords works in a couple of ways and figuring out everything right from the start of the game can be daunting. But don’t fret, as we’ve everything you need to get started with Trading and make money fast in Manor Lords.

Contents

How to trade in Manor Lords

To trade in Manor Lords, you’ll need to construct three essential buildings:

  • Trading posts
  • Livestock Trading posts
  • Pack station

Trading posts and Livestock Trading posts are buildings that you need to construct to import and export different goods, resources, and animals like horses, sheep, oxen, and more. This method is useful when you need to trade outside of the regions you own.

The currency used in this method is Regional Wealth. During your early game, remember importing items will require 10 additional Regional Wealth than you get if you export the same item.

Pack stations are buildings that you need to construct to start trading between the regions you already own. This will set up a barter system to exchange different items. This means you give a certain amount of materials to meet the value of the other item you want.

This method is ideal to speed things up at a new building that requires more resources to grow.

All types of trading in Manor Lords

After setting up one of these three buildings, you’ll get three options for trading:

  • Import: Where you only buy something by spending wealth.
  • Export: Where you only sell something to earn wealth.
  • Full Trade: Where you both buy and sell something.

To get either of these options, simply click on the “No Trade” drop-down menu after setting up a Trading Post. The next step in trading is to set up Trade Routes in Manor Lords.

an image of setting up Trade Route in Manor LordsHooded Horse

How to set up Trade Routes in Manor Lords

To set up Trade Routes in Manor Lords simply follow the steps below:

  1. Head over to your Trading Post and open it.
  2. Click on the Trade tab (the second one from the right, beside Livestock).
  3. Click on the wagon icon beside the item you want to trade.
  4. Establish a Trade Route.

Remember, you’ll first need enough Regional Wealth to establish a Trade Route. After establishing one, a dedicated Travelling Merchant will visit your region regularly, looking for the specific item you’ve decided to trade.

Best ways to make money (Regional Wealth) fast in Manor Lords

Now that you’ve learned the basics of trading in Manor Lords, let’s take a look at some of the best ways to make Regional Wealth fast:

  • Buy a horse from the Livestock Trading post for easy transport of goods from your Trading Posts.
  • Build your Trading Post in such a way that it falls in the middle of King’s Road.
  • Capitalise on the region of your town. If it’s rich in clay deposits, invest in making Roof tiles. On the other hand, if there are lots of fertile grounds, exporting Ale, Berries, and Eggs can also make money quickly.

Items like Ale, Berries, Bread, Cloaks, Eggs, Warbows, and Sheep have a high return on investment in Manor Lords. This means if you sell these items regularly, you can accumulate Regional Wealth fast.

Manor Lords is still in early access, so these methods are subject to change upon full release. If that happens, we’ll make sure to update this page with the required info.

For more on Manor Lords, check our other guides below:

How to build and use the Sawpit | Manor Lords system requirements | Is Manor Lords on Game Pass? | Does Manor Lords run on Steam Deck?

About The Author

Sourav Banik

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto, specializing in writing tips and guides for a number of games, including Apex Legends, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo 4, Palworld, The Finals, XDefiant, and occasionally Tech. He is also passionate about esports, following games such as Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. He previously wrote for Sportskeeda. Contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

keep reading
Baldur's Gate 3 NPC is secretly responsible for the game's loot
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC is secretly responsible for the game’s loot
Scott Baird
Ripped Torterra ex Pokemon card.
Pokemon
How to rescue a damaged Pokemon card
Em Stonham
Sea of Thieves Emissary
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves Emissaries: How to get, bonuses, rewards, more
Jessica Filby
Solo Leveling: Arise Sung Jinwoo
Gaming
Solo Leveling: Arise codes (May 2024) – How to redeem, Draw Tickets & Gold
James Busby

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.