Manor Lords: How to increase your Population and Approval rating

Population and approval rating are key aspects of building the best possible city in Manor Lords. Here is how to effectively boost approval and in turn, encourage more families to jump ship over to your village.

In Manor Lords, building the perfect city isn’t the only aim of the game. After all, populating your village is as pivotal to its success as creating the perfect layout and developing trade routes.

While resources such as wood are vital to ensuring the growth of your village, arguably the most important resource is people. After all, your villagers are the ones who can help bring in other resources, and go on trade expeditions.

With that being said, here are the quickest and most effective ways to increase your population in Manor Lords as well as how to boost your village’s approval rating.

How to grow your population in Manor Lords

Slavic Magic Growing your population and keeping them happy is vital in Manor Lords

First things first, players must ensure they have enough housing in their village to accommodate new residents coming in. After all, a place to call home is one of the most important aspects of bringing in new families.

As such, players must build proper housing to provide shelter for new families to move in. To do so, begin building as many new burgage plots as possible. This in turn attracts more families to your village.

The more free housing available, the greater the chances of residents moving into your village. However, it’s important to note that the more you expand, the harder it can be to keep on top of resource management and ensure that there is a solid surplus of food and other necessary items for new residents.

Increase your Approval rating to help bring in more residence

If you find you’ve got free housing but no one wants to move in, this is likely due to your village having a low Approval rating. A village’s approval rating can increase or decrease depending on how the player treats their peasants as well as the quality of living these residents experience in the village.

If your approval rating is above 50% in Manor Lords, a new family will automatically move in each month. Assuming of course there is the space for them. The higher your approval rating, the higher the number of families wanting to move in.

For those wanting to know some quick and effective ways to improve your approval rating in Manor Lords, here are some steps that should be completed.