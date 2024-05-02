How to gain Influence to Claim and Settle new Regions in Manor Lords

Here are the best ways to gain Influence as a lord in order to Claim and Settle new Regions in Manor Lords.

To takeover new Regions in Manor Lords you will need to first gain enough Influence, which in itself has proved tricky. Once you have enough, you will then have the opportunity to Claim a nearby Unclaimed or Claimed Region by using your Influence.

If you have not been defeated by contesting rival lords in the process, you will then be able to Settle on your new land and start building your settlement.

Contents:

How to gain Influence in Manor Lords

Hooded Horse Building and upgrading a Church in your Region will give you Influence in Manor Lords.

Here are the four ways you can gain Influence in Manor Lords:

Article continues after ad

Build and upgrade a Church

Build and upgrade a Manor

Charge Tithe as part of your Manor tax

Eliminate nearby Bandit Camps

Please note that you can only build and upgrade one Church and Manor per Region to gain Influence. You will also need both of these buildings to start charging Tithe from your Tax menu in your Manor, which will take a percentage of your food supply in exchange for passive Influence.

Article continues after ad

However, even if you significantly increase your Tithe charge percentage, it will still only give you small amounts of Influence and will drastically reduce your food supply.

The best way is to focus on upgrading your Church and Manor quickly as these will give you the most Influence. You can also clear any nearby Bandit Camps shown on your map to get 20 Influence per Bandit you eliminate, which works out to around 100 to 300 Influence per camp.

Article continues after ad

How to Claim Regions in Manor Lords

Hooded Horse You can Claim neighboring Regions to your settlement to conquer more lands in Manor Lords.

To Claim Regions in Manor Lords, you will need to select a Region from your Diplomacy map and then click “Claim with Influence” to exchange your Influence for the opportunity to Claim the new Region.

Here are the two different types of Regions you can Claim in Manor Lords:

Region type Ownership Influence required Unclaimed Region Rival lords have not Claimed this Region but may contest 1,000 Claimed Region A Rival lord has already Claimed this Region and is likely to contest 2,000

Once you have initiated the Claiming process for an Unclaimed or Claimed Region, you will have to wait for the required time to see if a rival lord wants to contest your Claim. Likewise, if you notice a neighboring lord trying to expand their territory to a different Region, you can contest their Claim.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you or they contest, you will have to fight their army to defeat them to Claim the Region or stop the rival lord from Claiming another Region. However, if nobody contests, then you or the enemy lord will receive the Region at the end of the allocated time.

Please note that although the developers have shown the option to Claim a Region with the King’s Favor, this feature is not currently available in Manor Lords due to being in Early Access.

How to Settle Regions in Manor Lords

Hooded Horse A Settlers Camp building in Manor Lords that will need to be built to Settle on a Claimed Region

To settle Regions in Manor Lords, you will need to build a Settlers Camp for 250 Regional Wealth inside the Region you have Claimed.

Article continues after ad

Just like when you started your game in your starting Region, you can then build a brand-new settlement and populate it with workers. You can also follow all four steps mentioned above to gain more Influence, including building and upgrading another Church and Manor.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Manor Lords guides:

How to build and use the Sawpit | Manor Lords system requirements | Is Manor Lords on Game Pass? | Does Manor Lords run on Steam Deck? | Best Development Points to unlock in Manor Lords