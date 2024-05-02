Gaming

How to gain Influence to Claim and Settle new Regions in Manor Lords

Josh Taylor
Claim and Settle a Region in Manor Lords.Hooded Horse

Here are the best ways to gain Influence as a lord in order to Claim and Settle new Regions in Manor Lords.

To takeover new Regions in Manor Lords you will need to first gain enough Influence, which in itself has proved tricky. Once you have enough, you will then have the opportunity to Claim a nearby Unclaimed or Claimed Region by using your Influence.

If you have not been defeated by contesting rival lords in the process, you will then be able to Settle on your new land and start building your settlement.

Contents:

How to gain Influence in Manor Lords

Manor Lords ChurchHooded Horse
Building and upgrading a Church in your Region will give you Influence in Manor Lords.

Here are the four ways you can gain Influence in Manor Lords:

  • Build and upgrade a Church
  • Build and upgrade a Manor
  • Charge Tithe as part of your Manor tax
  • Eliminate nearby Bandit Camps

Please note that you can only build and upgrade one Church and Manor per Region to gain Influence. You will also need both of these buildings to start charging Tithe from your Tax menu in your Manor, which will take a percentage of your food supply in exchange for passive Influence.

However, even if you significantly increase your Tithe charge percentage, it will still only give you small amounts of Influence and will drastically reduce your food supply.

The best way is to focus on upgrading your Church and Manor quickly as these will give you the most Influence. You can also clear any nearby Bandit Camps shown on your map to get 20 Influence per Bandit you eliminate, which works out to around 100 to 300 Influence per camp.

How to Claim Regions in Manor Lords

Claim a Region in Manor Lords.Hooded Horse
You can Claim neighboring Regions to your settlement to conquer more lands in Manor Lords.

To Claim Regions in Manor Lords, you will need to select a Region from your Diplomacy map and then click “Claim with Influence” to exchange your Influence for the opportunity to Claim the new Region.

Here are the two different types of Regions you can Claim in Manor Lords:

Region typeOwnershipInfluence required
Unclaimed RegionRival lords have not Claimed this Region but may contest1,000
Claimed RegionA Rival lord has already Claimed this Region and is likely to contest2,000

Once you have initiated the Claiming process for an Unclaimed or Claimed Region, you will have to wait for the required time to see if a rival lord wants to contest your Claim. Likewise, if you notice a neighboring lord trying to expand their territory to a different Region, you can contest their Claim.

If you or they contest, you will have to fight their army to defeat them to Claim the Region or stop the rival lord from Claiming another Region. However, if nobody contests, then you or the enemy lord will receive the Region at the end of the allocated time.

Please note that although the developers have shown the option to Claim a Region with the King’s Favor, this feature is not currently available in Manor Lords due to being in Early Access.

How to Settle Regions in Manor Lords

Settlers Camp in Manor Lords.Hooded Horse
A Settlers Camp building in Manor Lords that will need to be built to Settle on a Claimed Region

To settle Regions in Manor Lords, you will need to build a Settlers Camp for 250 Regional Wealth inside the Region you have Claimed.

Just like when you started your game in your starting Region, you can then build a brand-new settlement and populate it with workers. You can also follow all four steps mentioned above to gain more Influence, including building and upgrading another Church and Manor.

Check out more Manor Lords guides:

How to build and use the Sawpit | Manor Lords system requirements | Is Manor Lords on Game Pass? | Does Manor Lords run on Steam Deck? | Best Development Points to unlock in Manor Lords

About The Author

Josh Taylor

Josh is a Gaming and Trending News writer for Dexerto. He is a Loughborough University graduate that has been obsessed about all things gaming, esports, TV and movies, and anime since an early age, and so covers a variety of content. After running social media accounts for FPS titles over the years he specializes in Call of Duty, Halo, Fortnite, Apex Legends and Counter-Strike. As well as non-FPS titles like Genshin Impact, Pokemon, and anything Nintendo related. You can contact him at: josh.taylor@dexerto.com

keep reading
diablo 4 itemization rework
Diablo
Diablo 4 devs open to reworking more systems after itemization overhaul
Brianna Reeves
A screenshot from the game Helldivers 2
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 players want dual wield sidearms to rival primary weapons
Rishov Mukherjee
How to get Hitmonchan in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?
Pokemon
How to get Hitmonchan in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?
Scott Baird
Baldur's Gate 3 mind flayer
Baldur's Gate
This Baldur’s Gate 3 companion will praise you for turning them into a Mind Flayer
Jessica Filby
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech