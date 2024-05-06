How to get Livestock in Manor Lords: Oxen, Horses, Sheep & more

Here’s everything you need to know on how to get every Livestock animal in Manor Lords and their respective benefits.

There are seven types of Livestock animals you can get in Manor Lords, and all of them are a vital part of building an efficient settlement.

These include Oxen, Horses, Sheep & Lambs, Mules, Chickens, Goats and Deer. Each of them has their own unique benefits to maximize productivity, and they can be obtained in different ways.

Contents:

How to get Oxen in Manor Lords

To get Oxen in Manor Lords, you will need to order an Ox from a Hitching Post/Stable or Livestock Trading Post for 20 Regional Wealth.

Hooded Horse Oxen waiting to transport goods from inside their small stable.

Benefit:

Transport heavy resources around your village between buildings and to construction sites

They can be used to plow your fields much faster with the Heavy Plow Development Point upgrade

Cost to buy Import price Export price Can assign to Transports 20 Wealth 20 Wealth 10 Wealth Farmhouse

Logging Camp

Sawpit Timber

Crops (with Heavy Plow upgrade)

At the start of your game, you will want to prioritize getting Oxen straight away. You will be constantly constructing buildings as you develop your settlement and the more Oxen you get, the faster you will be able to build these.

The Hitching Post will be the home of your Oxen. They only have space for one Oxen or Horse, so you will need to build more or keep upgrading your Hitching Post to turn them into bigger stables for more storage space.

How to get Horses in Manor Lords

To get Horses in Manor Lords, you will need to order a Horse from a Hitching Post/Stable, Trading Post or Livestock Trading Post for 30 Regional Wealth.

Hooded Horse

Benefit: Transport any goods traded as imports or exports for your settlement

Cost to buy Import price Export price Can assign to Transports 30 Wealth 30 Wealth 20 Wealth Trading Post Imports and exports

You will need to make sure you have plenty of Horses to be able to trade items quickly as imports or exports. Trading is the best way to get rich in Manor Lords, so being able to export items fast will ensure you can speed up the selling of your items to make Regional Wealth.

Meanwhile, if you suddenly need food or other items, Horses will be vital to import the items quickly.

How to get Sheep and Lambs in Manor Lords

To get Sheep/Lambs in Manor Lords, you will need to order them from a Livestock Trading Post for 30/20 Regional Wealth or breed them using the Sheepbreeding Development Point upgrade.

Hooded Horse Sheep wandering around their fenced Pasture.

Benefit: Sheep can be sheared to produce Wool for clothes or to export for Regional Wealth

Animal Import price Export price Sheep 30 Wealth 20 Wealth Lamb 20 Wealth 10 Wealth

You can only get Sheep or Lambs by importing them via the Trading Post. However, once you have Sheep, you can then breed more unlimited amounts of Sheep passively with the Sheepbreeding Development Point.

This is one of the best strategies in the game, as you can use this to generate hundreds of Sheep to make Wool to use and export, or just export your excess Sheep for Regional Wealth.

How to get Mules in Manor Lords

To get Mules in Manor Lords, you will need to order a Mule from a Pack Station or Livestock Trading Post for 22 Regional Wealth.

Hooded Horse A Mule waiting at a Pack Station to transport goods between two of your Regions.

Benefit: Transport 20 goods per trip between two of your Claimed Regions.

Cost to buy Import price Export price Can assign to Transports 22 Wealth 22 Wealth 12 Wealth Pack Station Goods between two of your Regions

Mules will become important in the later stages of your game when you have claimed two or more Regions. This is especially key when you have just taken over a Region, as you will need certain goods to fast-track your new settlement’s growth. For example, at the start, having plenty of Timber nearby will be vital to constructing buildings quickly.

You will need a Pack Station at each of your Claimed Regions to be able to set up a Barter Connection between them. This will allow you to send and receive 20 goods per trip for each Mule you own.

How to get Chickens in Manor Lords

To get Chicken in Manor Lords, you will need to build a Chicken Coop extension on a Burgage Plot for 25 Regional Wealth.

Hooded Horse Chicken Coops at the back of Burgage Plots used to store Chickens in order to lay eggs for food.

Benefit: Produces unlimited Eggs passively to be used to feed your villagers as a food source

Chickens cannot be imported or exported and instead purchasing the Goat Shed extension as an upgrade to any of your Burgage Plots will produce Chickens passively over time. They are the joint second cheapest extension you can get from a Burgage Plot, and are key for providing a passive food supply and adding more variety to appease your villagers.

How to get Goats in Manor Lords

To get Goats in Manor Lords, you will need to build a Goat Shed extension on a Burgage Plot for 25 Regional Wealth.

Hooded Horse Goat Shed extension upgrade at the back of a Burgage Plot.

Benefit: Produces unlimited Hides passively to be used to turn into Leather for clothes

Goats cannot be imported or exported and instead purchasing the Goat Shed extension as an upgrade to any of your Burgage Plots will produce Goats passively over time. They are the joint second cheapest extension you can get from a Burgage Plot, and can be used for clothing such as shoes to be sold at markets and give your villager requirements a boost or even be exported at the Trading Post.

How to get Deer in Manor Lords

To get Deer in Manor Lords, you will need to build a Hunting Camp for free next to a Wild Hunting Deposit and assign your workers to the Hunting Camp building to enable them to hunt the Deer.

Hooded Horse Deer can be found in the wild as part of Wild Hunting deposits.

Benefit: Produces a passive supply of Meat when hunted from Wild Hunting deposits using Hunting Camps

Unlike all the others, they cannot be bought from a building or even be imported or exported for Regional Wealth. Instead, the only way you can get these is by hunting them for Meat by building Hunting Camps next to Wild Hunting deposits.

Make sure to look out for Rich Wild Hunting deposits to maximize your efficiency. You can also purchase the Trapping Development Point to provide an extra gradual unlimited Meat supply or the Advanced Skinning Development Point to double the amount of Meat you receive per hunted Deer.

