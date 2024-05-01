Manor Lords: How to build and use the Sawpit

Manor Lords is a new Medieval simulation game that challenges players to create the best city possible. To do so, here is our guide on how to build the trusty Sawpit and how to use it once it has been created.

Manor Lords is the latest indie game to take the industry by storm, the simulator amassing millions of players despite only releasing for early access on April 26, 2024.

The sim features detailed graphics and worldbuilding, the Medieval setting is the perfect backdrop for players who enjoy the challenge of building the biggest and best city possible.

In light of this, a key feature to helping develop your city is the Sawpit. Here is everything you need to know about how to build the Sawpit and what to do with it once it is up and running.

How to build the Sawpit in Manor Lords

Slavic Magic The Sawpit is pivotal when developing the size of your city in Manor Lords

First things first, players must garner the correct tools and items needed to build the Sawpit in Manor Lords.

The Sawpit requires 2 Timber to build and once created, it can be assigned to two families for work.

Once players have 2 Timber at their disposal, the Sawpit can be built under the Gathering tab in the construction menu.

How to use the Sawpit in Manor Lords

Once your Sawpit is up and running, make sure to assign a family or two as they’ll be the ones collecting and dropping off materials such as Timber logs to the Sawpit. To transport logs to the Sawpit, players must find an available ox to help carry the load.

Alternatively, gamers can simply assign an ox to the Sawpit in its advanced menu so that there is a constant source of logs being delivered to the Sawpit.

Once the Sawpit is stocked with logs, these items can then be processed into Planks which can then be used for different buildings and extensions such as the Manor, the Brewery and the Church.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about building and using the Sawpit in Manor Lords.