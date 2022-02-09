Lost Ark Northern Lawmaker Skin Set: How to get it & color variations

As part of Lost Ark‘s Founder’s Packs players will be gifted the Northern Lawmaker skin set for their character. Here’s how to score one for yourself, as well as the armor’s three color variations.

As Lost Ark finally makes its entry into the Western world, players are flocking to the spectacular shores of Arkesia to uncover the secrets that this promised land has to offer.

Of course, you’ll want to look good doing it, and that’s where the coveted Northern Lawmaker skin set comes in. Available in a series of different colors and adapted to suit all classes, you can make sure you’re dressed to impress while you tear the hordes asunder.

Here’s how to get the Northern Lawmaker skin set in Lost Ark, as well as the three different variations you’ll be able to choose from in-game.

How do you get the Northern Lawmaker skin in Lost Ark?

The Northern Lawmaker skin set is exclusive to Gold and Platinum Founder’s Packs, meaning you’ll have to purchase one of these options before February 11 in order to claim it.

You can purchase a Founder’s Pack via Lost Ark’s official website, with a Gold Pack costing $49.99 / £43.99 and Platinum $99.99 / £87.99.

Lost Ark Northern Lawmaker skin variations & colors

The Northern Lawmaker skin comes in three different colors: white, red, or black (see image above). You will be assigned one of these randomly, and can only use the skin on your first Advanced Class.

The colors and their associated set labels are below:

Set Color A White B Red C Black

How do you get Founder’s Pack items in Lost Ark?

Once you’ve got your Founder’s Pack, you’ll need to open it to unload your goodies. In order to do so, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Go to the top left corner of your screen and click the box with an arrow pointing into it. You will see your Founder’s Pack, as well as a button saying ‘Claim.’ Select it. Head to your Inventory (bound to ‘I’, or available via ‘Character’ in the bottom right). Interact with the pack (bound to right-click) to bring up a menu showing you all of the items inside. Click ‘Open.’ Your items will now be in your Inventory. Interact with them to use them. The Lawmaker skin is split into four different pieces, so be sure to interact with all of them!

So that’s how to get the Northern Lawmaker skin in Lost Ark, as well as its three different color variations. Looking to etch your name into Arkesia’s history? Be sure to check out our Lost Ark guides:

