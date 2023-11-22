LEGO Nintendo NES set is at a new low price for Black Friday

Amazon are gonna take you back to the past with a massive savings opportunity on the LEGO NES set this Black Friday.

LEGO loves its video game collaborations, from Animal Crossing to Sonic the Hedgehog to Super Mario and even the upcoming Fortnite collab. LEGO shows no signs of slowing down with big-name video game crossovers.

While those new games are cool and all, Amazon pays respects to video game elders this Black Friday by putting the LEGO NES on sale for all to experience.

Save on the LEGO NES set with Amazon

Amazon offer a 17% discount on the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System as a part of their Black Friday deals.

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, often referred to as the “NES” for short, contains 2,646 pieces making up the television, console, controller, and a Super Mario Bros game cartridge.

The details on the television outshine the actual console here. That retro 1980s aesthetic look, the dials, the knobs, and even the antenna all shine in this set. Older fans may remember playing the real thing, making it a great gift.

The LEGO NES set comes with a surprising amount of playability. The cartridge can be loaded into the console, and the handle on the side of the LEGO television will move the game’s background. Mario can be moved with a small stick on the side of the TV to mimic gameplay.

You can add more to the gameplay by adding an interactive Super Mario LEGO figure to the mix by placing him atop the television. Mario will react to obstacles that the 8-Bit Mario comes across on the “screen.”

Younger fans may look elsewhere for their LEGO hits, but real fans cannot deny a classic when they see one, and the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is the definition of “classic.”

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

