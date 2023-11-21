LEGO Fortnite teased in potential collaboration between LEGO & battle royale game

We could see LEGO Fortnite sets dropping onto the shelves very soon with LEGO themselves teasing a collaboration with the battle royale giant.

LEGO has collaborated with many big video game names, from Super Mario to Sonic the Hedgehog and Animal Crossing. As well as their own LEGO video game titles, there’s no keeping LEGO away from the video game scene.

We’ve previously seen leaks about a Fortnite and LEGO in-game collaboration but nothing about real-life LEGO Fortnite sets. That is until now, possibly.

Official LEGO tease of LEGO Fortnite on X/Twitter

The official LEGO Group X/Twitter page posted an image of the Fortnite Supply Llama made out of LEGO with a caption of just a thinking emoji. It certainly left fans scratching their heads.

Of course, this aligns well with the previously mentioned leaks of an in-game collaboration between Fortnite and LEGO; anything beyond this is continued guesswork.

However, anyone unaware of the leaks would think this to test the waters and see how people feel about any potential LEGO Fortnite sets in the future. With Fortnite’s building aspect of the gameplay, a LEGO collab should be second nature, and the possibilities for sets are endless.

We’d love to see a LEGO Fortnite Battle Bus set or a shootout set in iconic Fortnite locations like Tilted Towers or Pleasant Park. Possibly even a Fortnite series of individual minifigure packs featuring fan-favorite skins from the game.

If you’re looking for any great savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.