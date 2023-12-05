LEGO Architecture The White House retiring in 2023

The LEGO Architecture The White House set is retiring in 2023. Here’s where you can buy it.

LEGO is discontinuing myriad sets in 2023. For example, as many as 21 LEGO Star Wars and 14 LEGO Harry Potter sets will be retired before you can say, “Happy New Year!” However, LEGO Architecture aficionados needn’t fret all that much.

Only one LEGO Architecture set will be retired to the archives before the new election year. So, if you fancy yourself a spot in the Oval Office, it’s best to grab the LEGO Architecture The White House set sooner, rather than later.

LEGO

Capturing the neo-classical design of one of the most iconic buildings in brick format, the LEGO Architecture The White House comprises 1483 pieces. Rome wasn’t built in a day, as the saying goes.

LEGO White House being retired from sale

However, over this holiday, you might just achieve constructing this LEGO-reimagined landmark in one sitting. In addition, you can share the joy of clicking together the bricks with your Vice President (or Cabinet, if you need some more help).

Measuring four inches tall, 18 inches wide, and seven inches deep, the set comprises three sections. These include the Executive Residence, West Wing, and East Wing. The connecting colonnades of The White House are also present.

In addition, the Rose Garden and Jacqueline Kennedy Garden provide some greenery to the set. There’s also a fountain to provide a much-needed relaxing atmosphere after the day’s duties.

LEGO

Of course, after moving in, you will have to spruce up your new office. Why not decorate it with every LEGO Art set retiring in 2023?

In addition, it’s worth noting the Presidential Caddilac (or “The Beast” as its known) is not included with this set. But don’t fret, there are several other ways to get around. Maybe one of the retiring LEGO Speed Champions sets of 2023?

They might not be the traditional mode of transport, but they are sure to provide oodles of fun. Besides, why shouldn’t the President be allowed some fun?

LEGO

Designed for adults aged 18 and up, you might just become the youngest-ever U.S. President. Now you just need to be elected. But which minifigure (not included in this set) will you choose to lead?

