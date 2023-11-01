LEGO Architecture New York and Singapore sets are selling with massive discounts today

Don’t miss your chance to get deep savings on the LEGO Architecture sets for New York and Singapore.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering some of the best LEGO Architecture sets for some of the lowest prices on record. This includes the LEGO Architecture New York set for only $47.49 (was $60) for a discount of 21%. That’s a total of $12.50 off the set for a stellar rate today. Don’t miss your chance of getting what could be considered one of the best LEGO sets for adults for less.

The LEGO Architecture New York set has endured quite a turbulent pricing history over the past couple of years. While today’s rate isn’t quite the historic lowest-ever price, this deal is the cheapest price of 2023 so far. That’s why we’re highlighting it because it’s hovered around the full $60 MSRP until now.

This is a detailed Skyline model that recreates several iconic landscapes found in New York including the Empire State Building, The Statue of Liberty, The Chrysler Building, and the Flatiron Building. Comprising 598 pieces, it’s a small-scale model with big details that’s perfect for anyone who’s visited the Big Apple or can appreciate Art Deco architecture.

LEGO

The LEGO Architecture Singapore set is just a handful of cents off of its historic lowest-ever price at just $50.99 (was $60) for 15% (that’s $9) off. The cheapest-ever price was $50.41 back in the summer months, so you’re only missing out on a grand total of 50 cents when all is said and done. All told that’s an excellent price for a beautiful set that exudes the charm and character of the Southeast Asian island.

You’ll get to build up iconic Singapore landmarks such as the Lau Pa Sat and Fullerton Hotel and even the Singapore River for a LEGO set like no other. Made up of 827 pieces with an 18+ rating, this set is one aimed at enthusiasts looking for a challenging and thoroughly rewarding build. Depending on your experience, you can do it in half an hour or a couple of hours if you’d rather take your time.

