The Rock shuts down idea of ever being US President: “Things are so f***ed up”

Hollywood star The Rock revealed on the Joe Rogan podcast that he was approached by a political party at the end of 2022 but shut down the idea of running because “things are so f***ed up” if they are asking him to be the President.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world. From starting out in the WWE to now being a leading name in the Hollywood sphere, there seems to be nothing The Rock can’t do.

This sentiment goes so far as many fans of the star are calling for him to run for President. A sentiment that has, according to the Rock, also been shared by a major political party in the country.

During his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Rock revealed that he was approached by a political party at the end of 2022 and asked if he would consider running for President of the United States. Though it’s not exactly something he appears eager to add to his resume.

“So one of the parties came to visit me at the end of last year asking for me to run for President. First of all, incredibly f**king surreal cause I was the guy wrestling in flea markets years ago looking for free corn dogs and hot dogs and sh**. Selling my headshots for 5 bucks trying to make money and all of a sudden I’m having that conversation.”

The Rock then went on to add that, while it was a massive honor to be considered in this way, it did raise alarm bells for him in regard to the larger state of leadership across the country.

“It was so incredibly surreal but also so incredible that they had all this data that they had said if this happens here’s the result. It was really f**king deep. And then I started to think, again surreal because that’s never been my goal, right?

“I appreciate it and I’m f**king honored but it made me think, this is either an incredible thing and I’ve got some pretty decent leadership skills, or things are so f**ked up.”

Based on these comments, it appears that the Rock has shut the door on any sort of political career for the time being. However, this will likely do little to stop those online from encouraging the wrestler-turned-actor to consider a career in the world of politics.

Universal Pictures The Rock has found fame through his roles in Fast & Furious and more

The actor then added that his goal has “never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

For the moment, The Rock is busy working on the live-action version of Moana, where he will be back as to reprise his role as Maui once again.

