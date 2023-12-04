Every LEGO Art set retiring in 2023: Batman, The Rolling Stones & more

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Art set retiring in 2023 and where you can buy each of them.

Art is forever. However, the following LEGO Art sets won’t be available for much longer. Consider yourself an artist? These are sets you don’t want to miss. It’s time to start painting (with bricks, that is).

In addition, if you don’t want to miss out on grabbing the retiring LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Harry Potter, or LEGO Speed Champions sets, we have you covered. We compiled comprehensive lists of each:

1. LEGO Art World Map — 31203

LEGO

Seen the world? Not like this, you haven’t. A world map in LEGO format will look great as a backdrop to the LEGO Architecture sets of destinations you’ve visited or want to travel to (the largest LEGO store in the world, maybe?). A neat feature, you can also mark the former with the LEGO push pins included in the set.

Designed for travelers aged 18 and up, this set has to be included as one of the best LEGO sets for adults in 2023. Unfortunately, this is also the year in which it will be retired. Best not to wait for retirement to go travel.

However, you might not want to go on this building adventure alone. The LEGO-reimagined world map has the most pieces of any LEGO set ever created. Comprising a whopping 11695 pieces, the completed build measures 26 inches tall and 41 inches wide.

A neat feature offers the choice of three build combinations. However, if you prefer to follow your own itinerary, you can customize it to your heart’s extent. You can truly make it a one-of-a-kind display piece.

LEGO Art Jim Lee Batman Collection — 31205

LEGO/CANVA

Designed for DC Universe fans aged 18 and up, this LEGO Art set makes a statement. Comprising 4167 pieces, the set offers you the option to build a 15.5 by 15.5-inch portrait of Batman, The Joker, or Harley Quinn.

But why not own three examples of this set? You will undoubtedly want to showcase all the characters next to each other. In addition, you can combine two sets to create epic artwork of Batman and Catwoman, or all three for a spectacular Batman piece.

LEGO Art Floral Art — 31207

LEGO

Add a pop of color to your home or office wall with this LEGO Art set. Comprising of 2870 pieces, this set offers a trio of existing floral designs to choose from.

In addition, builders aged 18 and up can immerse themselves in the experience with five distinct color combinations for each. However, you are more than welcome to mix and match to suit your home’s style. Imagine just how good a gallery of these sets will look.

When you are done building, place your piece in the brick-built frame, and display it on your wall. Two hanger elements are included.

LEGO Art The Rolling Stones — 31206

LEGO

If you thought you can’t get no satisfaction, think again. This LEGO Art set will provide hours upon hours of satisfaction every time you see it against your wall.

Designed for ages 18 and up, this set was created to pay tribute to The Rolling Stones’ 60th anniversary. In addition, this 3D LEGO interpretation of The Rolling Stones’ iconic logo features a The Rolling Stones signature tile.

The set comprises 1998 pieces. It measures 22 inches tall and 18.5 inches wide.

All of these LEGO Art sets promise an immersive building experience, best shared with loved ones. Each set is great for adults looking to relax and discover their inner artist.

