LeBron James is “banned” from EVO and fighting game fans are losing their minds

The Evo Championship Series 2022 announced LeBron James is banned from the MultiVersus Open Beta Tournament and fans are loving the misconstrued news.

When rumblings of MultiVersus started heating up around October 2021, rumors swirled regarding LeBron James’ Space Jam 2 character being a DLC fighter.

Now that the MultiVersus open beta is out and LeBron James is a fully playable character fans have had a lot of fun with the NBA star’s inclusion.

Unfortunately for competitive fans, it seems EVO 2022 banned LeBron James in its MultiVersus tournament and fans are loving the misconstrued news headlines.

LeBron James “banned” from EVO 2022

The news came from EVO 2022’s official Tournament hub for the MultiVersus Open Beta $100,000 Tournament on start.gg.

Under the ‘Characters’ section within the tournament rules, start.gg confirmed that “Iron Giant, LeBron James, or any other characters released after the start of Open Beta will not be allowed in the EVO 2022 Multiversus Open Beta Tournament.”

Of course, LeBron James is the only real human being among the MultiVersus roster, and fans on social media immediately created memes about the hilarious wording.

“It’s kinda hilarious to see the sentence ‘LeBron James is banned [from] EVO,” said MultiVersus Twitter leaker multiversusie.

Others posted memes like EucerinOfficial, who said “LeBron James waking up just to see he’s been banned from some event called ‘EVO’ [that] he had no intention of attending in the first place,” with a picture of James looking confused.

Obviously, EVO hasn’t banned James himself from attending the MultiVersus tournament at EVO, but it’s an undeniably funny situation regardless.

The hype surrounding the game has grown thanks to MultiVersus’s recent success on Twitch, so the tournament will likely have a substantial turnout.

Though players won’t be able to see James in action at EVO 2022, fans can certainly expect to see some exciting competitive MultiVersus action during EVO’s $100,000 MultiVersus Open Beta Tournament beginning August 5, 2022.