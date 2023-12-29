Twitch & Kick fight for LeBron James as NBA star reveals plans to start streaming

NBA legend LeBron James is looking to join the streaming world, with both Kick and Twitch wasting no time trying to convince him to join.

The streaming wars between Kick and Twitch could be about to take another major turn with actor and MultiVersus fighter LeBron James interested in joining a platform.

Over the past year there have been many big names signed across the streaming landscape from xQc’s $100M deal to Valkyrae deciding to stick with YouTube, but now, a major free agent has entered the market.

Article continues after ad

On December 29, the second-best basketball player of all time, LeBron James, revealed his plans to start streaming Madden but had no idea what platform to join. Not wasting any time, Kick’s biggest names swooped in, trying to convince the Lakers’ star to side with them.

Article continues after ad

LeBron James sparks streaming war between Kick and Twitch

In a post on X, LeBron revealed that he was thinking of streaming his Madden NFL games when he plays and was looking for suggestions on what platform he should consider.

Article continues after ad

“Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand?” he inquired.

In an instant, Trainwreck and Adin Ross replied, making their case that Kick would be an ideal fit for the basketball legend.

“Stream with us,” encouraged Trainwreck.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Come to Kick. I’ll get you a bag, my glorious king,” added Adin.

Kick Head of Strategic Partnerships Andrew Santamaria even chimed in, writing “time to work,” suggesting that he was preparing a special contract offer for the Lakers star.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, this wasn’t the only offer on the table. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy also responded to LeBron James’ debacle and put in a good word for the Amazon-owned platform.

“I am a bit biased given that I run Twitch but Twitch is the best platform for engaging with your fans. You also could consider streaming on Twitch and YouTube at the same time,” he noted, referencing the site’s improved multi-streaming rules.

So far, it’s not known which platform LeBron will pick, but given his history, hopefully we don’t find ourselves with The Decision 2.0.

Article continues after ad

For more Twitch and Kick news, keep it locked to Dexerto.