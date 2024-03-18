Does LeBron James have a podcast?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has a new venture that will add to his burgeoning media empire away from his NBA career.

James, 39, has several off-the-court endeavors. In 2015, he and Maverick Carter launched Uninterrupted LLC to give a voice to athletes across all sports. James’ interview series “The Shop” features sports stars and entertainers in barbershop conversations.

The four-time NBA MVP also started Springhill Company in 2020. The media enterprise has released featured films such as “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and documentaries like “The Carter Effect.”

James is now slated to come out with a podcast alongside one of his former NBA rivals.

What is LeBron James’ podcast centered around?

James is teaming up with former Los Angeles Clippers marksman JJ Redick on “Mind the Game.” The podcast will be a “pure conversation about basketball” between the two stars.

Where can you watch James’ new podcast?

“Mind the Game” will be available to watch on YouTube as well as all other podcast platforms, per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

When will LeBron’s podcast episodes release?

James will release episodes on a weekly basis. “Mind the Game” premieres on Tuesday, March 19.

How will “Mind the Game” be unique from other athlete podcasts?

James and Redick are breaking away from the traditional sports talk show mold. They’ll discuss the intricacies of the game. Expect analysis on X’s and O’s and film breakdowns. The two will also touch on youth basketball and the Olympics.

Who will LeBron James feature in podcast episodes?

For now, the podcast will feature just James and Redick. No additional information regarding guest appearances has been revealed.

