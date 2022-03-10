Everything we know about Exoprimal: 2023 release, gameplay, trailer & platforms

Capcom has announced Exoprimal, a new team-based action game where players use futuristic mech suits to take down monolithic dinosaurs. Find out everything we know about Exoprimal – including details on the game’s release window, gameplay, trailer, and more.

Exoprimal was announced at the PlayStation State of Play, where Cacpom gave viewers a sneak peek at its new Dinosaur co-op game. Unlike Dino Crisis, Exoprimal sees squads of players team up to take down hordes of toothy terrors.

While these scaly threats may seem terrifying, players will be able to utilize mechanized combat armor to gain an advantage. Not only do these Exosuits look incredibly cool, but they also enable humanity to beat back the prehistoric threat.

Whether you’re a diehard Dino game fan or simply wish to know more about Exoprimal, we have all the latest info and updates.

Contents

Does Exoprimal have a release date?

Exoprimal is scheduled to release in 2023. Capcom has yet to reveal exactly when players will be able to dive into the game, but they will likely announce further details once we get closer to the official release date.

What platforms will Exoprimal release on?

Exoprimal will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam. This means players can enjoy the dino-based action on a variety of platforms.

Quite whether the game will have crossplay and cross-progression remains to be determined, but we’ll update this section as soon as we hear more information.

Exoprimal trailer

PlayStation State of Play 2022 trailer

Exoprimal was first revealed at the PlayStation State of Play, where Capcom showcased some early gameplay of its action multiplayer game. Everything from katana-wielding mechs to defensive support archetypes were displayed, suggesting that squads will need to fill out specific roles when taking on the ancient threats that stomp through the cityscapes.

What is Exoprimal about?

Exoprimal is a team-based action game that sees two teams of five players take down hordes of Dinosaurs in futuristic battle armor. However, only one team will survive. The game takes place in 2043, where strange Vortexes have begun to open, flooding cities with deadly dinosaurs.

It’s up to players to put an end to the prehistoric threat and find out exactly what is causing this monstrous invasion.

Exoprimal gameplay details

Exoprimal has a number of mechs that players can utilize in order to defeat the toothy terrors that dominate the environment. Each Exosuit has a specific role in combat that can complement your squad’s tactics.

For example, the Deadeye uses its ranged assault weapon to barrage foes safely from afar, while the katana-wielding Zephyr uses its razor-sharp swords to slice and dice its foes.

Players will need to master the intricacies of each Exosuit and swap between them to formulate the best plan of action for each scenario.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Exoprimal. Once more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update this page.

