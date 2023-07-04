Exoprimal is a brand new shooter from Capcom where players team up to fight against Dinosaurs but is the game free to play? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming action title.

In the upcoming Exoprimal players can look forward to an action-packed experience where they’ll be teaming up with friends to defeat hordes of dangerous Dinosaurs.

You take on the role of an Exofighter and are tasked with taking on an onslaught of huge prehistoric creatures by using a variety of Exosuits. Each unique Exosuit has unique benefits in battle so there’s something to suit everyone’s play style whether you prefer quick melee attacks or to play it safe with long-ranged weapons.

Article continues after ad

Before you jump into the Dino-action however, you may be wondering if Exoprimal is free to play, so here’s everything you need to know.

Capcom Exoprimal is an action-packed shooter where you have to defeat Dinosaurs.

Is Exoprimal free to play?

No Exoprimal is not free to play.

Those wanting to jump into the game will have to purchase a copy of it. There are two versions of Exoprimal you can currently pre-order – the Standard edition which is available for $59.99 / £59.99, and the Deluxe edition which will cost you $69.99 / £69.99.

For players looking to pick up the game on Xbox however, Exoprimal will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch which means you’ll be able to download and play it for free from July 14, 2023.

Article continues after ad

While the base game for Exoprimal is not free to play, due to its multiplayer focus there’s always a small chance additional modes and content may be added to the game for free in the future. Although, these could also come in the form of paid DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is there an Exoprimal demo?

Unfortunately, there is not an Exoprimal demo to download at the time of writing.

This may come as a disappointment to those eager to jump into the game or players who simply want to check it out before paying full price.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully for fans who can’t wait to play, the game’s launch is just around the corner now so there’s not much longer to wait before you can jump into the Dino battling action!

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not Exoprimal is free to play! For more content on the game, make sure to check out our hub page.