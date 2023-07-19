Invincible fans “broken” over video game reveal

An Invincible video game announcement should be the highlight of our week – but fans have been left “broken” over the reveal, and there’s a simple reason why.

Invincible was one of TV’s greatest highlights in 2021. Based on Robert Kirkman’s acclaimed comic series, it followed Mark Grayson as he honed his extraordinary powers and took on the titular mantle, warring against villains from beyond the sky and even some close to home.

The wait for Season 2 has been agonizing, with fans eager to see the next chapter in the story. Fear not, because it’s coming in late 2023, so it won’t be too much longer.

Article continues after ad

However, there was a brief flash of hype when a new Invincible video game was revealed on social media – only for that excitement to be quelled in an instant.

Invincible is getting a video game… on mobile

A new Invincible game is coming from Ubisoft and Skybound Games, with Kirkman’s latter company also helping to develop Telltale’s Walking Dead titles and remasters of the Baldur’s Gate games.

This is good news, right? Well, maybe for some people. Invincible: Guarding the Globe is described as an all-new superhero-powered RPG… but it’s a free-to-play mobile game, much to the disappointment of many fans.

Article continues after ad

“They need to start leading w these being mobile games dude those last five seconds broke me I was so f*cking excited… Thought we were getting a triple-A title with cel-shaded graphics but no it’s a free-to-play mobile game I’ll probably never play for more than a couple minutes at a time,” one user wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“When I saw the Ubisoft logo I knew that it wasn’t gonna be something good but even with expectations that low I was still disappointed,” another tweeted.

Article continues after ad

“This is one of the worst bait and switches I’ve ever seen. All that cel-shaded flash and pomp only for the last ten seconds to reveal it’s a damn mobile game with sh*tty graphics. They really thought they was slick,” a third wrote.

Kirkman teased plans for Invincible video games in an earlier interview with Comic Book, but he didn’t give any specifics. So far, the franchise has collaborated with Fall Guys, with many expecting a Fortnite skin around the second season’s release.

Article continues after ad

“I would say our plans in video games are all-encompassing. A little bit of all of the above, so, you know, we’ll see,” he said.

“Are those things possibly years away? Yeah. Could those things die between now and when they’re planned to come out? Yeah. I could seem like I’m teasing something very cool if you watch this in hindsight. I could [also] seem like an idiot that has no idea what’s going on. If you watch this, in hindsight, either of these things could happen. There are so many cool things on the horizon. I hope that it all comes together. If it all comes together, Invincible fans are going to be very happy.”

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, you can find out what we know about Invincible Season 2 here.