All maps and modes in Concord

Concord, PlayStation’s entry into the hero shooter space, is close to starting its early access beta, so here is everything to expect from the game’s maps and game modes.

Fully unveiled at PlayStation’s 2024 State of Play, Sony’s shot at taking Overwatch 2’s hero shooter crown is on the horizon as the folks at Firewalk are gearing up for the launch of its early access beta.

While players await the game, the devs have given us a look into what we can expect from the beta. So before we jump in on July 12, here are all the confirmed game modes and maps.

All confirmed Concord game modes

The early access beta will launch with three different modes, with a fourth coming out during the open beta the next week.

Trophy Hunt

Trophy Hunt is a respawn-based mode where your team has to take down the enemy squad and collect bounty cards to earn points for your side. The first team to reach the target score – or the highest before the time runs out– wins.

You can essentially think of this as a Kill Confirmed-style game mode.

Cargo Run

Cargo Run is a no-respawn mode where teams will compete to retrieve the “Blue Buddy robotic package delivery system”, plant it at one of the zones, and defend it from the enemy team.

Clash Point

Clash Point is also a no-respawn game mode that will see teams compete to control a single capture zone in the middle of the map.

Area Control

While players will have to wait for its arrival with the open beta, Area Control is a respawn mode where teams will compete to control multiple zones around the map to gain points.

Controlling two or more zones at a time will increase your team’s score, and the first team to reach the point threshold wins. You can think of it as a modified version of Call of Duty’s Domination.

All confirmed Concord maps

Just like the game modes, an additional map will be added to the game when the open beta starts, with four maps starting in the early access beta.

Freewater

Firewalk Studios

Freewater features intersecting perimeter lanes and a large central courtyard in the middle of the map, which will serve as the main area for fights. It is set in the sun-scorched plant of Glance.

Star Chamber

Firewalk Studios

Star Chambers features narrow corridors with a big meteorite at the center, perfectly designed for team fights and one-on-one battles. It is set on the tallest mountain on the planet of Gloom.

Water Hazard

Firewalk Studios

The devs didn’t reveal much about what to expect from Water Hazard, but according to the blog it’s set in a fishing rig on the planet of Leviathan.

Shock Risk

Shock Risk features multiple areas where fights can happen, with pathways leading to a central tower in the middle of the map. It is set on the planet of Leviathan.

Bone Mines

Coming in the open beta, Bone Mines features a mix of close-quarters and mid-range combat areas for teams to fight in. It is set in the mines of the planet Akkar.