Learning how to rotate items in The Sims 4 can help you create your perfect home, so here’s how you can use this setting.

Rotating items in The Sims 4 is important to any player who is aiming to adjust their world and the furnishings that inhabit it. This is especially important when building your dream home.

Changing the position of objects in the game can also provide you with more space, which is particularly useful when you’re unleashing your inner interior designer.

So, whether you’re aiming to rotate your new bed or just wish to change the position of your couch, then our handy Sims 4 item rotation guide has you covered.

How to rotate items in The Sims 4?

Maxis Rotating items in The Sims 4 is very simple.

If you want to rotate items in The Sims 4 and turn furniture when customizing your house, then simply follow the instructions outlined below.

How to rotate an item on PC/MAC

Left-click on an item, then right-click to rotate the desired object clockwise.

the desired object clockwise. Additionally, you can left-click on an item and use the comma and full stop to rotate your chosen item.

How to rotate an item on items on Xbox & PlayStation

Rotating objects in the Sims 4 on Xbox and PlayStation is a little different, but the process is still very easy to do.

Use LB and RB on Xbox or L1 and R1 on PlayStation to rotate the object you have selected.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about rotating objects in The Sims 4. Make sure you check out our Sims 4 page for all the latest guides and information.

