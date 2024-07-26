The Sims 4 Lovestruck cheats & how to use them

The Sims 4 Lovestruck cheats can make other Sims fall head over heels for yours instantly and so much more. Here’s a list of them and how to use them.

The Sims 4’s latest expansion pack, Lovestruck, introduces a plethora of new features that affect your Sim’s love life. With the additions of Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs, Romantic Dynamics, and Satisfactions, among others, tying the knot won’t just be a mere walk in the park.

Your Sims will now work their way out to find a compatible partner and make a relationship work, just like in real life. That said, if you’re looking into playing the new pack for story purposes or exploring all the possibilities, then it’s likely you’ll want to use cheats.

We’ve listed all The Sims 4 Lovestruck cheats and how you can use them to help you spice things up in your playthrough.

All Lovestruck cheats in The Sims 4

ea Romance Dynamics in The Sims 4 Lovestruck reflect how your Sims feel and interact in their relationship.

Whether you’re trying to romance a Sim that’s hard to impress or want to try all the features the pack has to offer, these cheats in The Sims 4 Lovestruck can help you get the job done easily.

Cheat Effect stats.set_skill_level Major Romance 10 Increases your Sim’s Romance skill level to maximum. Feel free to change the last number from 1-10 for a specific skill level aspirations.complete_current_milestone Completes your Aspiration tasks, including the ones from Lovestruck careers.promote romanceconsultant Promotes your Sim in the Romance Consultant career modifyrelationship [Your Sim’s first name] [Your Sim’s last name] [Desired Sim’s first name] [Desired Sim’s last name] 100 LTR_Romance_Main Sets your Sim’s romantic relationship with another Sim to maximum or 100. You can change the number from 1-100 for a specific romantic relationship level. bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Unlocks items from the career rewards for your Sim

How to use cheats in The Sims 4

To use cheats in The Sims 4, the first thing you’ll need to do is bring up the cheat window by pressing a few key combinations. Simply follow the steps below to do so:

Press CTRL + Shift + C to open the cheat window. Type testingcheats on and hit enter. Copy the cheat code above to your game’s cheat window. Press enter. The cheat should now be applied to your game.

That sums up how you can activate and use Lovestruck cheats in The Sims 4. You can tell that the cheats are working when you check your Sim’s skill level or relationship with others from the menu tab on the lower bar on the right.