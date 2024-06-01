The Sims 4 Happy at Home Login event: All rewards & how to claim them

Looking to add more objects and CAS items in The Sims 4? Check out all the Happy at Home Login event rewards and how to claim them.

Lately, there’s been quite a lot of freebies that The Sims 4 players can claim and enjoy. Aside from the occasional new items from patches, players could also claim fee packs – Blooming Rooms kit, Backyard and Romantic Garden Stuff being some recent examples.

However, with the Happy at Home Login event finally available in the game, there’s now more stuff thrown into the mix. This is essentially a limited-time event with a four-week span, and if you’d like to add more CAS items and Build Mode objects to your game, it’s definitely something you wouldn’t want to miss.

Article continues after ad

Here are all The Sims 4 Happy at Home login event rewards and how to claim them.

How to claim The Sims 4 Happy at Home Login event rewards

EA All rewards players can claim from The Sims 4 Happy at Home Login event.

During The Sims 4 Happy at Home Login event, you can get various in-game items just by logging in throughout the week. When you launch the game, the event tab will usually pop up, and all you need to do is click “Claim” to get your reward of the day.

Article continues after ad

However, in case it doesn’t show up, you can also follow the steps below:

Launch The Sims 4. In the main menu, select the Happy at Home event tab on the top left side of your screen. Select “Claim.”

For things that your sims can wear, you’ll be able to find them in CAS in-game. Meanwhile, when it comes to build items, you can set the filter to “Event Rewards” under the Special tab to see these rewards in Build Mode.

Article continues after ad

All The Sims 4 Happy at Home Login event rewards

Free items from the Happy at Home Login event include a hairstyle, pillow, and even an all-new trait that lets your Sims learn skills faster. Below, you’ll find a list compiling all of them:

Week 1

Bullseye Dartboard

Night Sky Layered Necklace

Guerdon Goods Mini Fridge and Nanocan 2.0

Week 2

Compact Bar

Serenity Hairstyle

Week 3

Casual Comfort Pillow

Practice Makes Perfect (Sim trait)

Week 4

Guerdon Goods Vending Machine and Athleisure Wear

You start from the first Bullseye Nightboard reward upon logging in The Sims 4 the first time. All the other items will be unlocked according to the order in the list above. Just remember to log in and claim these rewards before the event is over if you don’t want to miss out on them.