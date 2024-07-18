All new CAS and Build Mode items in The Sims 4: Lovestruck

Find out all the CAS and Build Mode items that are available from The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack, including home bars, double beds, and many more.

The Sims 4’s Lovestruck trailer already showcases some new features the romance-centered pack will bring into the game.

While they add an extra layer of depth to the gameplay, anticipating what items the new pack will introduce is also part of the hype.

Whether you’re the type to spend hours in CAS to make the perfect Sim or build your dream house, we’ve listed the CAS and build items from The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack just for you.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck CAS Items

ea

The Lovestruck CAS items do feel like they have a certain theme to them, given that aside from new hairstyles, tops, and accessories, among others, you’ll have access to a bunch of interesting costumes in the game.

As seen from the pack’s gameplay reveal, Sims can pretty much dress up for romantic occasions, so it’s really no surprise that certain clothing, like a goddess-like outfit, a plumber outfit, and even an eggplant costume, are present.

Overall, many of the clothing items are bright and vivid with different patterns. Surprisingly, this is also the first-ever pack to include eyelashes for Sims. You can layer the eyelashes with different eyeliner and makeup as well.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck Build Items

ea

As for build items, The Sims 4 Lovestruck offers various pieces of furniture in line with its romantic theme. This pack provides a double bed with hearts, a board game, a picnic table, a Romantic Blanket, a costume trunk, and even home bars.

Though if you pre-order the expansion pack before September 5, you’ll also get a few extra digital goodies including a Cry Me a River eyeliner, Basic Breakup Double Bed, and Herbert Heart plushie.

A lot of the furniture in this pack has a stylish and timeless Art Deco look, with some having rustic and modern aesthetics.

More details will be added down the line when it comes to the CAS and Build Mode items in The Sims 4 Lovestruck, so make sure to keep checking back!

