How to level up your Genshin Impact characters - Dexerto

If you’re struggling to beat specific bosses and enemies in Genshin Impact, then this character leveling guide has you covered.

Genshin Impact’s massive open-world is not only filled with charming characters and beautiful places, but it’s also home to some incredibly deadly enemies. While the beginning chapters offer very little in terms of challenge, the difficulty really starts to ramp up once you begin entering the late-game phase. Both the game’s dark dungeons and bloodthirsty bosses can pack a real punch if you’re not prepared, especially if your party is under-leveled.

To alleviate any mid to late-game woes, you’ll need to level up your characters to ensure they’re doing as much damage as possible. In order to make your travels through Teyvat as painless as possible, we’ve covered how you can level up and Ascend your characters in Genshin Impact.

Collect character EXP materials

Unlike most open-world RPGs, Genshin Impact’s character leveling system works in a different way. While you can gain character experience from killing enemy mobs, completing quests, and successfully beating dungeons – you’ll gain the most experience from using the following Character EXP Material:

Wanderer’s Advice (Gives 1,000 EXP)

Adventurer’s Experience (Gives Gives 5,000 EXP)

Hero’s Wit (Gives 20,000 EXP)

The Wanderer’s Advice and Adventurer’s Experience can be obtained through Adventure and Expedition Rewards, while the Hero’s Wit is acquired through Random Events. The first two are incredibly easy to obtain and you’ll naturally acquire a bounty of them as you explore the world around you.

You’ll also need varying amounts of Mora (Genshin’s standard gold currency), depending on how many levels you wish to gain. If you find yourself running low on Mora or wish to get rich quick, then you can follow our handy farming guide right here.

How to level up characters in Genshin Impact

In order to level up your Genshin Impact characters, you’ll need to head on over to the Start menu and click the Characters option. From here, you’ll be able to see all the characters you’ve collected as well as gain access to their specific abilities/stats. Once you’ve found the specific unit you wish to level up, click on the Details button to bring up the Level Up menu.

If you’ve followed the steps above, you should be able to begin using the Wander’s Advice, Adventurer’s Experience, and Hero’s Wit parchments to increase your character’s level. It’s important to note that each level will increase your character’s Max HP, ATK, and DEF so make sure you do this before taking down any of the game’s tougher foes.

How to Ascend characters in Genshin Impact

Once your character hits level 20, they will reach a soft level cap. Genshin Impact characters that reach this cap won’t be able to level up until they Ascend. This may seem like a relatively daunting task, but it’s actually pretty easy once you know how.

To Ascend your chosen character, you’ll first need to get hold of some specific materials. These materials are often obtained from beating specific bosses and picking up various items found in the overworld. For example, Xiangling requires an item from the Pyro Regisvines, an Elite Boss that has an affinity to fire.

You can find out each material’s recommended location from the Ascension menu, so be sure to do this before spending hours trudging through Teyvat. Once you’ve obtained the specific resources, you’ll be able to Ascend your character and unlock their true damage potential.

Now that you’ve followed our Genshin Impact character leveling guide, you should be ready to tackle the game’s toughest challenges. Be sure to check out our other Genshin guides to stay ahead of the game.