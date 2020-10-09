 How to level up your Genshin Impact characters - Dexerto
How to level up your Genshin Impact characters

Published: 9/Oct/2020 12:49

by James Busby
Genshin Impact character level up
miHoYo

Genshin Impact

If you’re struggling to beat specific bosses and enemies in Genshin Impact, then this character leveling guide has you covered. 

Genshin Impact’s massive open-world is not only filled with charming characters and beautiful places, but it’s also home to some incredibly deadly enemies. While the beginning chapters offer very little in terms of challenge, the difficulty really starts to ramp up once you begin entering the late-game phase. Both the game’s dark dungeons and bloodthirsty bosses can pack a real punch if you’re not prepared, especially if your party is under-leveled. 

To alleviate any mid to late-game woes, you’ll need to level up your characters to ensure they’re doing as much damage as possible. In order to make your travels through Teyvat as painless as possible, we’ve covered how you can level up and Ascend your characters in Genshin Impact.

Collect character EXP materials

Genshin Impact EXP materials
miHoYo
You’ll need to get your hands on these EXP materials if you wish to level up your characters in Genshin Impact.

Unlike most open-world RPGs, Genshin Impact’s character leveling system works in a different way. While you can gain character experience from killing enemy mobs, completing quests, and successfully beating dungeons – you’ll gain the most experience from using the following Character EXP Material:

  • Wanderer’s Advice (Gives 1,000 EXP)
  • Adventurer’s Experience (Gives Gives 5,000 EXP)
  • Hero’s Wit (Gives 20,000 EXP)

The Wanderer’s Advice and Adventurer’s Experience can be obtained through Adventure and Expedition Rewards, while the Hero’s Wit is acquired through Random Events. The first two are incredibly easy to obtain and you’ll naturally acquire a bounty of them as you explore the world around you. 

You’ll also need varying amounts of Mora (Genshin’s standard gold currency), depending on how many levels you wish to gain. If you find yourself running low on Mora or wish to get rich quick, then you can follow our handy farming guide right here

How to level up characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact character levels
miHoYo
Your party will fly up the levels when you using Hero’s Wit.

In order to level up your Genshin Impact characters, you’ll need to head on over to the Start menu and click the Characters option. From here, you’ll be able to see all the characters you’ve collected as well as gain access to their specific abilities/stats. Once you’ve found the specific unit you wish to level up, click on the Details button to bring up the Level Up menu. 

If you’ve followed the steps above, you should be able to begin using the Wander’s Advice, Adventurer’s Experience, and Hero’s Wit parchments to increase your character’s level. It’s important to note that each level will increase your character’s Max HP, ATK, and DEF so make sure you do this before taking down any of the game’s tougher foes. 

How to Ascend characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Ascension
miHoYo
Ascending characters is a big part of Genshin Impact’s combat, especially if you want to dish out a lot of damage.

Once your character hits level 20, they will reach a soft level cap. Genshin Impact characters that reach this cap won’t be able to level up until they Ascend. This may seem like a relatively daunting task, but it’s actually pretty easy once you know how.

To Ascend your chosen character, you’ll first need to get hold of some specific materials. These materials are often obtained from beating specific bosses and picking up various items found in the overworld. For example, Xiangling requires an item from the Pyro Regisvines, an Elite Boss that has an affinity to fire.

You can find out each material’s recommended location from the Ascension menu, so be sure to do this before spending hours trudging through Teyvat. Once you’ve obtained the specific resources, you’ll be able to Ascend your character and unlock their true damage potential. 

Now that you’ve followed our Genshin Impact character leveling guide, you should be ready to tackle the game’s toughest challenges. Be sure to check out our other Genshin guides to stay ahead of the game

Published: 9/Oct/2020 12:32

by Matt Porter
WoW character standing with Shadowlands logo.
Blizzard Entertainment

shadowlands

World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion may be delayed, but Blizzard are still dropping the pre-patch on October 13 that is set to make some major changes to the ultra-popular MMO title.

Blizzard confirmed on October 2 that they would be delaying the release of the Shadowlands expansion, which was due to drop in October 2020, citing a need for “additional polish and balancing” following feedback as the reason.

Despite the delay, each WoW expansion is preceded by a pre-patch that prepares the game for the upcoming content drop, and usually introduces a new storyline that shifts the focus of the game from the key characters from the last expansion to the new one.

That patch is officially on its way, with Blizzard confirming that the 9.0.1 patch is coming on October 13, and we’ve got all the patch notes you need to get ready for the action.

Screenshot from the WoW: Shadowlands trailer.
Blizzard Entertainment
Shadowlands may have been delayed, but the pre-patch is still on its way.

The Shadowlands pre-expansion patch includes new character customizations, a level squish that will see current level 120 players go down to level 50, and a host of other quality of life improvements and changes.

Death Rising LTM

There’s also a brand-new Limited-Time Event called Death Rising, which will see players defend Azeroth from an undead invasion as the Scourge make their way across the land. Players will need to take back Icecrown and then prepare for the journey into the Shadowlands. The event will only be available until the launch of Shadowlands, so you may not have long to log-in and enjoy it.

Levels, Items, and Stats adjusted

Levels, items, and stats have been adjusted to make reaching a new level feel more meaningful while simultaneously making the leveling experience faster than before. Characters at level 120 will become level 50 after the content update.

New Character Customization

The character creation experience has been revitalized with a brand new user interface and many new character customization options to choose from. Some of the new options are selecting your eye color, new skin tones, new hairstyles, and hair & fur colors.

All of these new options are available at Barber Shops throughout Azeroth, including the option for Druids to choose the appearance of their shape-shifting forms and the ability to swap genders. Now all customization is available in-game at any time so the Appearance Change service will no longer be sold in the Shop.

New WoW Shadowlands character customization options.
Blizzard Entertainment
Players have more control than ever over how their character looks.

Blizzard have also made some bug fixes and quality of life improvements to other areas of the game, including auction houses, dungeons and raids, items and rewards, and more. You can check out the patch notes below.

WoW v9.0.1 pre-expansion patch notes

Auction House

  • Sold auctions will now show buyer or bidder player names in a tooltip.
  • Commodities (stackable items) are now sold by selected stacks before other stacks from the inventory.
  • Personal auctions can now be sorted by time remaining.
  • The “Level Range” filter now also filters battle pets by level.
  • A “Runecarving” option for Profession-crafted armor pieces for Legendaries has been added under each Armor category. These materials are not yet available until Shadowlands.

Black Market Auction House

  • Max level is now required to access the Black Market Auction House.
  • The Mighty Caravan Brutosaur is no longer sold by vendors and will now be occasionally available on the Black Market Auction House.

Dungeons and Raids

  • Mythic Keystone Dungeon Affixes
    • Bursting
      • Bursting is now a dispellable Magic debuff.
      • Bursting deals a flat amount of damage instead of a percentage based off of max HP.
    • Volcanic
      • Players are now knocked in the air when hit by Volcanic.
      • Volcanic now deals damage equal to 15% of the player’s health (was 40%).
    • Sanguine
      • Sanguine’s duration reduced to 20 seconds (was 60 seconds).
    • Grievous
      • Non-periodic heals now removes 1 stack of Grievous.
      • Grievous now deals a flat amount of damage instead of a percentage based off of max HP.
    • Explosive
      • Explosive Orbs now spawn 4 to 8 yards from the unit that summoned them (was 3 yards).
      • Explosive Orb health has been reduced and no longer scales with keystone level.
      • Explosive Orbs now have a sound effect when defeated.

Items and Rewards

  • Corrupted Items
    • With the Black Empire turned to ash upon the defeat of N’Zoth the Corruptor, Corruption effects on items will no longer function.
  • Heart of Azeroth
    • Rank 4 Essences are no longer obtainable.
    • Heart of Darkness (Azerite Trait) no longer requires 25 Corruption Level to be active.
    • Memory of Lucid Dreams (Azerite Essence) now affects Holy Power instead of Shield of the Righteous for Protection Paladins.
    • Memory of Lucid Dreams (Azerite Essence) now affects Mana for Enhancement Shaman.
    • The PvP Talent granted with Conflict and Strife (Azerite Essence) Major Power has been changed for the following classes:
      • Mistweaver Monks now learn Chrysalis (was Way of the Crane).
      • Affliction Warlocks now learn Rot and Decay (was Endless Affliction).
      • Restoration Druids now learn Reactive Resin (was Overgrowth).
      • Discipline Priests now learn Purification (was Premonition).
      • Mages now learn Netherwind Armor (was Temporal Shield).
  • All Legion Legendary items’ bonuses no longer activate.
  • Leatherworking drums now provide 15% Haste (was 25%).
  • War-Scrolls of Battle Shout, Intellect and Fortitude can no longer be used by characters above level 50.
  • Many consumables now have a 5 minute cooldown.
  • Water now regenerates mana slower in the first seconds you begin drinking, increasing to a rapid return as you drink continuously.
  • Reduced the amount of value that Critical Strike, Haste, Mastery, and Versatility secondary stats provide when reaching high thresholds.
  • Heirlooms no longer have experience bonuses and now have a set bonus. The new set bonus can be obtained from all Heirloom pieces except weapons and trinkets.
    • (2) Set: Rested experience consumed is reduced by 30%.
    • (3) Set: Increases your out-of-combat regeneration in the outdoors, normal dungeons and battlegrounds.
    • (4) Set: Gaining a level triggers Burst of Knowledge, dealing Holy damage to nearby enemies and granting you 40% primary stat for 2 minutes. Defeating additional enemies extends this effect, up to 2 additional minutes.
    • (6) Set: Rested experience consumed is reduced by an additional 30%.
  • Elixir of Ancient Knowledge, Elixir of the Rapid Mind, and Excess Potion of Accelerated Learning will become Poor quality and no longer usable.
  • The Draught of Ten Lands will still retain the 10% experience bonus but will now be capped at level 50.
  • Glyphs that change the appearance of a Druid’s form are now one time use and unlock the appearance permanently at the Barber Shop.
  • PvP Weapon Illusions can be used by all characters across the account.
  • You can no longer champion a Mists of Pandaria faction for bonus reputation.