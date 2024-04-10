How to join Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Technical Test

Zenless Zone Zero is soon to arrive on PlayStation 5 – but fans can take part in a Technical Test beforehand, to get a sneak peak. So, here’s how to join the PS5 Technical Test for Zenless Zone Zero.

Since its initial announcement, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail fans have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming HoYoverse experience, Zenless Zone Zero. The game boasts some stunning graphics, plenty of loveable characters, and the classic gameplay many have come to expect from HoYoverse.

However, while it doesn’t have a release date quite yet, PlayStation 5 fans can jump in a little early as part of the PS5 Technical Test. So, to help you grab the chance to explore the game early, here’s how to join the PS5 Technical Test for Zenless Zone Zero.

How to join the PS5 Technical Test for Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse

From the offset, it’s worth noting that you have to be over 16 to qualify for the PS5 Technical Test. If you are above 16, then follow these steps to join the Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Technical Test:

Head into the Zenless Zone Zero test page here. Log into your HoYoverse account. Complete and submit the test sign-up survey. Wait for a confirmation email after the deadline ends to see if you were successful.

The deadline for the Sign-up is April 17 at 3 PM (UTC +8) so you have a week from its start time to get prepared and signed up.

