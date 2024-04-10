Gaming

How to join Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Technical Test

Jessica Filby
A screenshot from the game Zenless Zone ZeroHoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero is soon to arrive on PlayStation 5 – but fans can take part in a Technical Test beforehand, to get a sneak peak. So, here’s how to join the PS5 Technical Test for Zenless Zone Zero.

Since its initial announcement, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail fans have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming HoYoverse experience, Zenless Zone Zero. The game boasts some stunning graphics, plenty of loveable characters, and the classic gameplay many have come to expect from HoYoverse.

However, while it doesn’t have a release date quite yet, PlayStation 5 fans can jump in a little early as part of the PS5 Technical Test. So, to help you grab the chance to explore the game early, here’s how to join the PS5 Technical Test for Zenless Zone Zero.

How to join the PS5 Technical Test for Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero characters sitting on a benchHoYoverse

From the offset, it’s worth noting that you have to be over 16 to qualify for the PS5 Technical Test. If you are above 16, then follow these steps to join the Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Technical Test:

  1. Head into the Zenless Zone Zero test page here.
  2. Log into your HoYoverse account.
  3. Complete and submit the test sign-up survey.
  4. Wait for a confirmation email after the deadline ends to see if you were successful.

The deadline for the Sign-up is April 17 at 3 PM (UTC +8) so you have a week from its start time to get prepared and signed up.

In the meantime, check out more Zenless Zone Zero content:

Is Zenless Zone Zero coming to Xbox Series X|S & PS5? | Does Zenless Zone Zero have controller support? | Does Zenless Zone Zero have controller support? | Zenless Zone Zero banner: What is the current banner? | Zenless Zone Zero: All confirmed characters

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

