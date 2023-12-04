Is Zenless Zone Zero coming to Xbox Series X|S & PS5?

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest game from the developers behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, but will it be released on Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

The Zenless Zone Zero closed beta is well underway, and players are currently getting to grips with the flashy combat system and mastering the new characters. However, with the beta only being available on PC and iOS, many players will be wondering whether Zenless Zone Zero will be released on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.

After all, being able to player HoYoverse’s latest gacha game on these consoles would certainly be a bonus for any action game fan. So, here’s everything we know about Zenless Zone Zero’s release on PlayStation and Xbox.

Will Zenless Zone Zero launch on Xbox Series X|S & PS5?

HoYoverse Many prospective players will be hoping Zenless Zone Zero launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

HoYoverse has yet to reveal whether Zenless Zone Zero will release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. However, we do know that the game will be released on console in the future as per the game’s official tweet.

It’s also important to note that both Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact were released on PS5, so it’s very likely Zenless Zone Zero will be released on Sony’s console. As for Xbox, the developers have yet to release their titles on Microsoft’s platform. This means those on Series X|S could miss out on the free to play title altogether.

As always, HoYoverse will provide more information on Zenless Zone Zero’s release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 as we get closer to launch. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates.

