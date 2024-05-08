Unstoppable MW3 weapon wreaks havoc in hardcore after Trophy System nerf

One MW3 weapon is wreaking havoc in hardcore game modes after Trophy Systems were nerfed in Season 3 Reloaded, weakening one of its biggest counters.

Hardcore is a longstanding modifier in Call of Duty that reduces health and limits various HUD elements. It is the great equalizer that makes every weapon powerful thanks to its extremely fast TTK with most guns killing in one shot.

Despite this, the RGL-80 has stood out as a powerhouse in hardcore. Modern Warfare 3 players have long since decried its existence, but a Trophy System nerf has now made it even stronger.

This fast-firing grenade launcher is extremely strong in hardcore as it can take out multiple enemies in just one shot. Even if you manage to tank the first hit, the RGL-80’s fast fire rate means it’s unlikely you’ll escape before the inevitable follow-up shots finish the job.

Before Season 3 Reloaded, a Trophy System could be used to mitigate its impact. The first three shots would be eaten by a Trophy System giving you plenty of time to shoot back.

However, Trophy Systems were heavily nerfed in Season 3 Reloaded with their total number of shots being reduced from 3 to 2. This made them considerably less effective at countering the RGL-80 which has seen the grenade launcher become even more dominant.

This change has upset MW3 players who are calling for Sledgehammer to address the problem. One upvoted Reddit thread expressed, “There HAS to be SOMETHING done about the RGL in Hardcore Modes,” before claiming that the RGL-80 “RUINS the game for anyone not using one.”

Until a change is made the best approach to countering the RGL-80 is to use Trophy Systems and equip EOD Padding. While this doesn’t negate the grenade launcher’s lethality, it does at least reduce its impact.