Zenless Zone Zero voice actors: Japanese and Chinese cast
Zenless Zone Zero is filled with a colorful cast of characters, all of which are voiced by some incredibly talent voice actors. So, if you wish to know who voices Nicole and co. in the game, then our Zenless Zone Zero voice actors hub has you covered.
Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero is home to plenty of loveable characters. While each unit has its own unique design, abilities, and lore – it’s the talented voice actors who give life to each character.
With such a great cast, many players will want to know who the voice behind their favorite characters is. So, in order to give you the rundown of who every character is voiced by in the game, here’s the full list of the Japanese and Chinese voice actors that play each Zenless Zone Zero character.
Contents
- Japanese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors
- Chinese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors
- Have the English & Korean Zenless Zone Zero voice actors been announced?
Japanese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors
All the Japanese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors and their character roles can be found in the table below:
|Zenless Zone Zero Characters
|Voice Actors
|Anby
|Tanezaki Atsumi
|Anton
|Kamio Shinichiro
|Ben
|Hamada Kenji
|Belle
|Abe Atshushi
|Billy
|Hayashi Yū
|Corin
|Igarashi Hiromi
|Ellen
|Wakayama Shion
|Grace
|Shiraishi Haruka
|Koleda
|Iguchi Yuka
|Lycaon
|Kobayashi Chikahiro
|Nekomata
|Hara Sayuri
|Nicole
|Serizawa Yu
|Rina
|Arai Satomi
|Soldier 11
|Fujii Yukiyo
|Soukaku
|Machico
|Wise
|Senbongi Sayaka
Chinese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors
All the Chinese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors and their character roles can be found in the table below:
|Zenless Zone Zero Characters
|Voice Actors
|Anby
|Yan Ning
|Anton
|Xiāo dí
|Ben
|Xianglong Meng
|Belle
|Yīkǒu jǐng
|Billy
|Chen Runqiu
|Corin
|Mù fēi
|Ellen
|Xiāoqīngyuán
|Grace
|Xiǎo gǎn
|Koleda
|Mù xuě tíng
|Lycaon
|Yuhang Wang
|Nekomata
|Huā líng
|Nicole
|Tingting Chen
|Rina
|Zhāngruòyú
|Soldier 11
|Chen Yuning
|Soukaku
|刘雯
|Wise
|Lín jǐng
Have the English & Korean Zenless Zone Zero voice actors been announced?
No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the English and Korean VA cast behind Zenless Zone Zero’s character roster. As always, we’ll update this section as soon as details are revealed, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.
So, there you have it, that’s all the Zenless Zone Zero voice actors for both the Japanese and Chinese cast. Make sure you check out our Zenless Zone Zero hub for all the latest news and guides.