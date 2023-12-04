Gaming

Zenless Zone Zero voice actors: Japanese and Chinese cast

Zenless Zone Zero charactersHoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero is filled with a colorful cast of characters, all of which are voiced by some incredibly talent voice actors. So, if you wish to know who voices Nicole and co. in the game, then our Zenless Zone Zero voice actors hub has you covered. 

Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero is home to plenty of loveable characters. While each unit has its own unique design, abilities, and lore – it’s the talented voice actors who give life to each character. 

Article continues after ad

With such a great cast, many players will want to know who the voice behind their favorite characters is. So, in order to give you the rundown of who every character is voiced by in the game, here’s the full list of the Japanese and Chinese voice actors that play each Zenless Zone Zero character. 

Contents

Japanese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors

Zenless Zone Zero charactersHoYoverse
The Zenless Zone Zero Japanese and Chinese VA cast has been revealed.

All the Japanese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors and their character roles can be found in the table below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Article continues after ad
Zenless Zone Zero Characters Voice Actors
AnbyTanezaki Atsumi
AntonKamio Shinichiro
Ben Hamada Kenji
BelleAbe Atshushi
BillyHayashi Yū
Corin Igarashi Hiromi
EllenWakayama Shion
GraceShiraishi Haruka
KoledaIguchi Yuka
LycaonKobayashi Chikahiro
NekomataHara Sayuri
NicoleSerizawa Yu
RinaArai Satomi
Soldier 11Fujii Yukiyo
SoukakuMachico
WiseSenbongi Sayaka

Chinese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors

Nicole shouting in Zenless Zone ZeroHoYoverse
Zenless Zone Zero is brimming with talented VAs.

All the Chinese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors and their character roles can be found in the table below:

Zenless Zone Zero CharactersVoice Actors
AnbyYan Ning
AntonXiāo dí
BenXianglong Meng
BelleYīkǒu jǐng
BillyChen Runqiu
CorinMù fēi
EllenXiāoqīngyuán
GraceXiǎo gǎn
KoledaMù xuě tíng
LycaonYuhang Wang
NekomataHuā líng
NicoleTingting Chen
RinaZhāngruòyú
Soldier 11Chen Yuning
Soukaku刘雯
WiseLín jǐng

Have the English & Korean Zenless Zone Zero voice actors been announced?

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the English and Korean VA cast behind Zenless Zone Zero’s character roster. As always, we’ll update this section as soon as details are revealed, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Zenless Zone Zero voice actors for both the Japanese and Chinese cast. Make sure you check out our Zenless Zone Zero hub for all the latest news and guides. 

Related:

Best Assassin’s Creed games ranked, from AC1 to Valhalla

Article continues after ad

Related Topics