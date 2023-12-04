Zenless Zone Zero voice actors: Japanese and Chinese cast

Zenless Zone Zero is filled with a colorful cast of characters, all of which are voiced by some incredibly talent voice actors. So, if you wish to know who voices Nicole and co. in the game, then our Zenless Zone Zero voice actors hub has you covered.

Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero is home to plenty of loveable characters. While each unit has its own unique design, abilities, and lore – it’s the talented voice actors who give life to each character.

Article continues after ad

With such a great cast, many players will want to know who the voice behind their favorite characters is. So, in order to give you the rundown of who every character is voiced by in the game, here’s the full list of the Japanese and Chinese voice actors that play each Zenless Zone Zero character.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Japanese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors

HoYoverse The Zenless Zone Zero Japanese and Chinese VA cast has been revealed.

All the Japanese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors and their character roles can be found in the table below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Zenless Zone Zero Characters Voice Actors Anby Tanezaki Atsumi Anton Kamio Shinichiro Ben Hamada Kenji Belle Abe Atshushi Billy Hayashi Yū Corin Igarashi Hiromi Ellen Wakayama Shion Grace Shiraishi Haruka Koleda Iguchi Yuka Lycaon Kobayashi Chikahiro Nekomata Hara Sayuri Nicole Serizawa Yu Rina Arai Satomi Soldier 11 Fujii Yukiyo Soukaku Machico Wise Senbongi Sayaka

Chinese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero is brimming with talented VAs.

All the Chinese Zenless Zone Zero voice actors and their character roles can be found in the table below:

Zenless Zone Zero Characters Voice Actors Anby Yan Ning Anton Xiāo dí Ben Xianglong Meng Belle Yīkǒu jǐng Billy Chen Runqiu Corin Mù fēi Ellen Xiāoqīngyuán Grace Xiǎo gǎn Koleda Mù xuě tíng Lycaon Yuhang Wang Nekomata Huā líng Nicole Tingting Chen Rina Zhāngruòyú Soldier 11 Chen Yuning Soukaku 刘雯 Wise Lín jǐng

Have the English & Korean Zenless Zone Zero voice actors been announced?

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the English and Korean VA cast behind Zenless Zone Zero’s character roster. As always, we’ll update this section as soon as details are revealed, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Zenless Zone Zero voice actors for both the Japanese and Chinese cast. Make sure you check out our Zenless Zone Zero hub for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad