How to get unlimited money in Watch Dogs Legion glitch - Dexerto

Watch Dogs Legion players have discovered a new glitch in the game that gives you unlimited money — and it looks pretty easy to do.

Legion was an instant hit with fans before it even came out, one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, and it has largely been received well since it’s October 29 release.

With players navigating a near-future London, anyone who lives in or near the city knows that nothing is cheap there, and money is an absolute necessity.

Staying true to its aspirations of realism, Watch Dogs: Legion is no exemption, with clothes, car skins and more costing a decent amount if you’re looking to get the best of the best — but a new glitch makes this a non-issue.

How it works

The glitch itself appears to work on every platform, be it PS4, Xbox One or PC, so this is accessible for everyone, but make sure you follow the steps precisely, as explained by YouTuber EK1 Gaming, to make sure you get it right.

Here’s what you’ve got to do to activate the unlimited money glitch, which essentially lets you open a safe over and over again, however many times you want:

Pick any character you want and commit suicide outside of a building. Click ‘Swap Operative’. Once on the Operative screen, DO NOT select a new character. Instead, leave it open for a couple of seconds, and then close down the game application or your console. Relaunch the game. Click Campaign > Continue. You should load into a pub. If not, the glitch hasn’t worked. Find the safe in whichever pub you spawn in, and unlock it. If the glitch has worked, you should be able to keep opening the safe as many times as you like, granting you unlimited ETO.

Obviously, it goes without saying that Ubisoft will likely be looking to fix this glitch as soon as possible, so if you wanted to take advantage of it and get a bit of extra cash in the bank, you’ll want to do it sooner rather than later.

It’s not yet clear if this progress, or the items you buy with your credits, will carry over to the online play in Watch Dogs: Legion, but needless to say, you won’t be wishing you could afford any items for long if you do this glitch.