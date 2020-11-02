 How to get unlimited money in Watch Dogs Legion glitch - Dexerto
How to get unlimited money in Watch Dogs Legion glitch

Published: 2/Nov/2020 16:31

by Jacob Hale
Ubisoft Watch Dogs Legion unlimited money glitch
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion players have discovered a new glitch in the game that gives you unlimited money — and it looks pretty easy to do.

Legion was an instant hit with fans before it even came out, one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, and it has largely been received well since it’s October 29 release.

With players navigating a near-future London, anyone who lives in or near the city knows that nothing is cheap there, and money is an absolute necessity.

Staying true to its aspirations of realism, Watch Dogs: Legion is no exemption, with clothes, car skins and more costing a decent amount if you’re looking to get the best of the best — but a new glitch makes this a non-issue.

Watch Dogs Legion london skyline characters
Ubisoft
Watch Dogs: Legion is set in a near-future London, England.

How it works

The glitch itself appears to work on every platform, be it PS4, Xbox One or PC, so this is accessible for everyone, but make sure you follow the steps precisely, as explained by YouTuber EK1 Gaming, to make sure you get it right.

Here’s what you’ve got to do to activate the unlimited money glitch, which essentially lets you open a safe over and over again, however many times you want:

  1. Pick any character you want and commit suicide outside of a building.
  2. Click ‘Swap Operative’.
  3. Once on the Operative screen, DO NOT select a new character. Instead, leave it open for a couple of seconds, and then close down the game application or your console.
  4. Relaunch the game.
  5. Click Campaign > Continue.
  6. You should load into a pub. If not, the glitch hasn’t worked.
  7. Find the safe in whichever pub you spawn in, and unlock it.
  8. If the glitch has worked, you should be able to keep opening the safe as many times as you like, granting you unlimited ETO.

Obviously, it goes without saying that Ubisoft will likely be looking to fix this glitch as soon as possible, so if you wanted to take advantage of it and get a bit of extra cash in the bank, you’ll want to do it sooner rather than later.

It’s not yet clear if this progress, or the items you buy with your credits, will carry over to the online play in Watch Dogs: Legion, but needless to say, you won’t be wishing you could afford any items for long if you do this glitch.

Fortnite

How to get Fortnite’s free Throwback OG pickaxe

Published: 2/Nov/2020 16:13

by Connor Bennett
Throwback pickaxe with the fortnite logo
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4 PS5 xbox series x

Fortnite players will be able to get their hands on a free throwback pickaxe before the game makes the leap to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. Here’s how. 

Just like plenty of other game developers and publishers, Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite will be making the leap to next-gen when the Xbox Series X | S and PS5 launch in November. 

The battle royale devs have already shown off some of the graphical changes that they’ll be making, but as it draws closer, fans can also get their hands on a bit of Fortnite history.

Just before the launch of the next-gen consoles, a free Throwback Axe ‘OG’ Pickaxe will be available, and here’s how you’ll be able to get it. 

Fortnite character standing by a truck
Epic Games
Fortnite is jumping to next-gen, but there will be changes.

How to claim Fortnite’s free OG Throwback pickaxe

As the name suggests, the throwback pickaxe is going to be just that – a throwback to Fortnite Chapter 1 and the original pickaxe that players used. 

It might not be the most extravagant pickaxe ever, but, it’s something that every OG player will remember, and making it a part of your locker is just a way to remember how the game used to be before the big leap to next-gen.

Getting your hands on it will be quite simple. Epic have announced that it’ll be in the in-game store and PlayStation store from November 4, so you’ll just have to download the pack to claim it before January 15th, 2021.

  1. Head to the Fortnite Item Shop/PlayStation store from November 4
  2. Click on the OG Throwback pickaxe
  3. Press purchase and accept
  4. Wait for it to go through
  5. The pickaxe will be in your item locker!
throwback fortnite pickaxe inside the item locker
Epic Games
The throwback pickaxe was the default harvesting tool.

Fortnite changes for PS5 & Xbox Series X | S

As well as that, Epic have also revealed how they’ll be taking advantage of the new consoles once they launch in the middle of November. 

On top of the previously announced graphical changes, load times will also be improved thanks to the new hardware. PlayStation 5 owners will also be able to set their favorite Fortnite game mode on their home screen so that can jump right into it, instead of going through all the menus. 

In addition to that, progress that you’ve already made on your account in the way of levels will also carry over to the next-gen, presumably through your Epic Games account. 

So, be sure to pick up the free pickaxe and gear up for Fortnite’s big leap to next-gen, it’s sure to be an interesting period ahead.