How to fix crashing issues in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

If you’re unable to play Dragon Ball Sparking Zero due to crashing issues, check out these workarounds to help you out.

There’s a ton of things you can do in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Outside of enjoying the game’s fast-paced action, you can complete different quests, unlock characters, and even get more rewards, provided that you have the Season Pass.

That said, while that’s the case, some have reported that they have been unable to play the game due to various crashing issues. This is quite a common problem among players in early access but fortunately, there are some workarounds you can try to fix the issues.

Here are some of the best methods to help fix crashing issues in Dragon Ball sparking Zero.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: How to fix crashing issues

There are a few things that can cause the crashing issues on your end. Your drivers could be outdated, or you might be having connection issues, among other things. In some cases, the servers could also be down.

Ideally, before you start troubleshooting, you’ll first want to check if that’s the case by heading to their official social media account for updates. If the servers are fine, then you’ll want to check out these fixes below to get the game working again.

Restart the game

The first method to fix the issue is to give the game a clean restart before relaunching it. You’ll want to make sure to make a completely fresh start by ending it along with Steam from the Task Manager as well.

This can be done by pressing CTRL + Alt + Delete, right-clicking Dragon Ball Sparking Zero or Steam, and choosing the End Task option.

Restart your router

Sometimes, unreliable internet connections can cause issues in a game. If restarting the game doesn’t work, try rebooting your modem or router to see if the issue is fixed. You’ll also want to try running the game without a VPN if you have one installed after that.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero may not be graphically demanding, but running the game with outdated drivers may still cause issues. You should check whether or not you have the latest drivers for your graphics card.

To update your graphics card drivers, visit the official website of your graphics card manufacturer. Alternatively, if you’re using NVIDIA, install GeForce Experience and download the drivers directly from there.

Verify the integrity of game files

Verifying the integrity of files will redownload any missing files, which can corrupt the game and lead to crashing issues. Here’s how you can do it:

Launch Steam. In your Library, right-click on Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Select Properties. Select Installed Files. Choose the “Verify integrity of game files option” at the bottom. Wait for the process to finish.

Switch DirectX version

If none of the methods above worked, you can try launching the game with a different version of DirectX. Doing so can help alter the performance to avoid crashing.

Launch Steam. In your Library, right-click on Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Select Properties. Select General. In Launch Options, enter “dx12”.

Close background apps

A lot of times, games crash because you have so many things running in the background, hogging the resources on your device. To keep your performance optimal, you’ll want to disable unnecessary background apps by following these steps:

Press CTRL + Shift + C to open Task Manager. Select Processes and check which applications are using high resources. Tap on those applications and select End Task.

Disable app overlays

Overlays can cause similar problems, like unnecessary background apps, as they can cause lagging and even crashing. To minimize this, follow these steps:

Launch Steam. Click the Steam tab and select Settings. Scroll down and select the In-Game tab. Set the “Enable Steam Overlay while in-game” option to off.

Change in-game settings

Even after you’ve downloaded the latest graphics drivers, most of the time, you’ll still need to properly tweak your in-game settings so that the game runs a lot smoother. Depending on your rig, you may want to set most of your graphics settings to low in the game.

Enable the game through firewall

Lastly, if nothing above worked, try enabling the game through the firewall, as Windows Defender may be causing it not to run properly. These are the steps to do so:

Look up Windows Defender Firewall on your search bar and open it. Select the “Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall” option. Select the “Allow another app” option. Find Dragon Ball Sparking Zero under Browse. Select the game and add it to the firewall app list. Tick the Private and Public boxes.

Those are the best methods to try for now, but we’ll be sure to update you as Dragon Ball Sparking Zero rolls out of early access in the coming days. No doubt devs will be looking to fix these problems as soon as possible.