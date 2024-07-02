The First Descendant: How to rank up Mastery

The Mastery Ranks in The First Descendant operate differently from the other leveling systems in the game, requiring a much more hands-on, intentional approach to acquiring the proper upgrades when available.

This mechanic determines how many Weapon Module slots, Descendant Module slots, equipment slots, and storage slots your character has in the game, with the experience gained through completing some basic activities.

Here is everything you need to know about Mastery Levels in The First Descendant, including how to rank it up and what you should be investing points in.

How to rank up Mastery

To rank your Mastery, you need the proper amount of experience to do so, which can be done by just playing the game. Completing missions for the first time, defeating enemies, or leveling up your Descendant level, which is tied to the specific character you are playing. These will all give you experience toward your Mastery.

There are 40 Mastery ranks for you to work through, including the endgame where you will be fighting bosses that will also count towards these ranks.

Unfortunately, each Mastery upgrade is predetermined and you won’t be spending points in specific areas like you might in other games. However, each upgrade does come with a handful of the upgrades mentioned above.

When you have enough, you will get a notification telling you that a Mastery rank-up is available.

From there, simply head to Albion, the game’s central hub city, and go to the Prime Hands. You can find this location by the hand-like symbol on the game’s map.

When you enter the area, go to the Arche Factor Manipulator machine on the right and interact with it to increase your Mastery rank. This will trigger a short cutscene, after which you can check out your upgrade in your Inventory screen.

