How to complete The First Descendant Follow Their Traces quest

Want to complete the Follow Their Traces quest in The First Descendant and find Bunny’s Records? Here’s how to easily find them in the game.

The First Descendant is full of rich lore and story quests that acquaint players with several characters in the game. From Ajax to Jayber, each Descendant comes with their own skill set that makes them a deadly force to push back Vulgus forces and save humanity.

One such Descendant that is popular among players is Bunny, who players can unlock early on by collecting resources and researching the character. Once they have done that, only then they’ll get a Descendant-exclusive quest named Follow Their Traces which requires players to find Bunny’s Records that reveal her origins.

You can check the quest by heading to the Quest tab in the menu and selecting the Descendant Exclusive Quests category. If you’re wondering where the records are and how to complete this quest in The First Descendant, we’ve got you covered here.

Where to find Bunny records: Location explained

Nexon/Dexerto Location of Bunny’s Records in The First Descendant.

To start finding Bunny’s records, open your map and head to the Sterile Land Fast Travel Point. As soon as you’re there, travel toward the middle platforms and swing around the cliffs to reach the Jammer in the southeast region of the Restricted Area.

Keep moving toward the Jammer and you’ll find it in the middle of the platform near several boxes. Then, head south of the Jammer and jump down a couple of cliffs to reach the location of records marked on the map above.

Once you’re there, you’ll come across a small item called Journal that you need to interact with. Once near it, hold the button indicated to Check Records and collect it. When collected, your quest will be completed and you can now listen to the record.

Nexon/Dexerto Bunny’s Records can be found near the Restricted Zone in The First Descendant.

To listen to the contents of the records, head to the Journal tab in the menu and click on Emergency Communication Records – Agent Cayden Voltia. Once you do so, you’ll be able to read the records and find out about Bunny’s parents and her origins.

The First Descendant’s rich lore is full of storylines that players can complete throughout their gameplay time as the game is still in its pre-season. More characters and storylines are teased by Nexon to be added soon.

