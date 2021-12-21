How to complete Ktisis Hyperboreia dungeon in FFXIV Endwalker: All encounters, bosses, & how to start

Completing FFXIV Endwalker’s Ktisis Hyperboreia dungeon isn’t easy, so here’s a rundown of how to unlock it Final Fantasy XIV Online, and how to defeat all of the bosses and encounters within.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker has arrived, and after the Final Days engulf the planet, the Warrior of Light embarks on a journey that transcends time, taking their adventures to a new level.

As you progress through Elpis, you will end up involved in a chase that will take you and your newest companions to a Dungeon called “Ktisis Hyperboreia,” and we’re here to help you through it.

FFXIV Endwalker: How To Unlock Ktisis Hyperboreia Dungeon

To unlock this dungeon, you must complete the following Main Scenario Quest:

Caging the Messenger

Quest Giver: Hythlodaeus

Location: Elpis (31.6, 15.4)

Elpis (31.6, 15.4) Level: 87

FFXIV Endwalker: Ktisis Hyperboreia Objectives

As you take your first steps through these hallowed halls, you’ll have to complete the following objectives:

Arrive at the Frozen Sphere

Clear the Frozen Sphere

Arrive at the Concept Review

Clear the Concept Review

Arrive at the Celestial Sphere

Defeat Hermes

Ktisis Hyperboreia presents three areas called “Frozen Sphere,” “Concept Review,” and “Celestial Sphere”. These will feature several minor enemies that you will have to defeat on your way through them, and at the end of each zone, a boss battle will occur.

Keep in mind that failing any mechanic will result in whoever failed them receiving a two-minute stacking Vulnerability Up debuff.

FFXIV Endwalker: Ktisis Hyperboreria Guide

Ktisis Hyperboreia Fight #1 – Lyssa

As you arrive at the end of Frozen Sphere, Lyssa will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. The movements it will use in this fight are the following:

Skull Dasher: This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

Frigid Stomp: A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it.

A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it. Frostbite and Seek: Lyssa teleports to the center of the arena, only to disappear after a snowstorm spawns. Shortly after, she will pop up from one of the six craters placed in the arena and will cover most of it under an AoE, with the only safe zone being behind her. You can identify which crater Lyssa will use to pop out, by following the trace of footprints in the snow. Keep in mind that if you fail to avoid this AoE, you will get inflicted with heavy damage and a Vulnerability Up debuff.

Lyssa teleports to the center of the arena, only to disappear after a snowstorm spawns. Shortly after, she will pop up from one of the six craters placed in the arena and will cover most of it under an AoE, with the only safe zone being behind her. You can identify which crater Lyssa will use to pop out, by following the trace of footprints in the snow. Keep in mind that if you fail to avoid this AoE, you will get inflicted with heavy damage and a Vulnerability Up debuff. Icicall: Three icicles will pop up and shoot point-blank AoEs, followed by a line AoE across the borders or center of the arena.

Three icicles will pop up and shoot point-blank AoEs, followed by a line AoE across the borders or center of the arena. Heavy Smash: One of the party members will receive a stack marker and you must group together to mitigate damage when it drops.

Ktisis Hyperboreia Fight #2 – Ladon Lord

As you arrive at the end of Concept Review, the Ladon Lord will be waiting for you in its fighting arena. The movements it will use in this fight are the following:

Scratch: This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

Intimidation: A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it.

A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it. Pyric Blast: One of the party members will receive a stack marker and you must group together to mitigate damage when it drops.

One of the party members will receive a stack marker and you must group together to mitigate damage when it drops. Inhale: The Ladon Lord will inhale Aether and one or more of its heads will grow in size. Shortly after, it will shoot flames from those by using the ability Pyric Breath.

The Ladon Lord will inhale Aether and one or more of its heads will grow in size. Shortly after, it will shoot flames from those by using the ability Pyric Breath. Pyric Breath: The Ladon Lord will go back to the center of the arena, where he will cast this ability by shooting flames on a 120-degree AoE. The normal-sized heads will indicate the safe zone, so move accordingly.

The Ladon Lord will go back to the center of the arena, where he will cast this ability by shooting flames on a 120-degree AoE. The normal-sized heads will indicate the safe zone, so move accordingly. Pyric Spheres: The Ladon Lord spawns four Pyric Spheres that will shoot cross-line AoEs around the arena, so you must stand in the space between to successfully avoid them.

Ktisis Hyperboreia Boss Battle – Winged Defiance: Hermes

As you arrive at the end of Celestial Sphere, Hermes will be waiting for you in his fighting arena. After the fight starts and Hermes uses Trismegistos, the edge of the arena will be covered in an AoE, dealing damage over time and a 15-second Windburn debuff. The movements he will use in this fight are the following:

Trismegistos: A room-wide AoE, you just can mitigate and heal through it, since there is no way to avoid it.

Double: This ability augments the next spell cast by Hermes.

This ability augments the next spell cast by Hermes. Quadruple: This ability augments the next two spells cast by Hermes.

This ability augments the next two spells cast by Hermes. True Tornado: This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die. If it’s cast after Double, it’ll drop a circle AoE under the Tank member of the party. Move quickly to successfully avoid.

This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die. If it’s cast after Double, it’ll drop a circle AoE under the Tank member of the party. Move quickly to successfully avoid. True Bravery: Hermes gets a 20-second Damage Up buff.

Hermes gets a 20-second Damage Up buff. True Aero: Each player will be marked by a line AoE that must be spread out to avoid overlapping. If it’s cast after Double, it’ll drop an additional line AoE that you can easily avoid.

Each player will be marked by a line AoE that must be spread out to avoid overlapping. If it’s cast after Double, it’ll drop an additional line AoE that you can easily avoid. True Aero II: Each party member will be marked with point-blank AoEs, and you have to separate from each other to avoid overlapping. If it’s cast before Quadruple this, another set of AoEs will spawn after the initial ones resolve.

Each party member will be marked with point-blank AoEs, and you have to separate from each other to avoid overlapping. If it’s cast before Quadruple this, another set of AoEs will spawn after the initial ones resolve. Meteor: Four proximity markers will spawn on the arena borders. You must position yourself at the center to reduce the damage taken when they land.

Four proximity markers will spawn on the arena borders. You must position yourself at the center to reduce the damage taken when they land. Hermetica: Hermes spawns green panels outside the arena that will shoot a large line AoE across it, inflicting great damage and knocking back whoever gets hit. The sequence of these attacks will vary between four versions: 1: Two sets of two panels will pop up at the sides of the arena, and you must stand in the center to successfully avoid it. 2: Two panels will pop up on two sides, and shoot a line AoE across the center of the arena, so move accordingly to successfully avoid it. 3 (after Double): Two sets of four panels will pop up, and you must keep an eye on the summoning order of the panels. You must position yourself behind the non-cracked meteor and move accordingly as the panels shoot the line AoE, to successfully avoid this attack. 4 (after Quadruple): Four sets of two panels will pop up on each side of the arena. These will shoot line AoEs in the same order they show up, so you must stand in the center of the arena and dodge accordingly to successfully avoid it.

Hermes spawns green panels outside the arena that will shoot a large line AoE across it, inflicting great damage and knocking back whoever gets hit. The sequence of these attacks will vary between four versions:

This article was written by Santi Leguiza.

So that’s how to complete FFXIV Endwalker’s Ktisis Hyperboreia dungeon! Looking to become the greatest Warrior of Light Eorzea has ever seen? Check out our guides:

